What time will American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, Episode 2, air? Qualifier Round 2, returning contestants and more details explored

After a spectacular season premiere and 31 semi-finalists already in the race to win the show, American Ninja Warrior is back. The second episode will air on Monday, June 13 at 8 pm ET on NBC, and will feature several contestants auditioning in San Antonio for the Los Angeles semi-finals.

While the exact number of contestants who will audition is unknown, some have confirmed their presence on American Ninja Warrior Auditions 2. For Season 14, the top 30 contestants and 5 top-female players will get a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

The show features some of the best trained athletes in America, competing against each other by crossing difficult obstacle courses, eventually going on to win $1,000,000. So far, only Isaac Caldiero and Drew Drechsel have won the prize money.

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14: A quick look at the contestants ahead of Qualifier Round 2

In a promo, 15-year-old Jacob Arnstein can be seen qualifying for the semi-finals. The Holbrook resident was adopted from Guatemala by his American parents, when he was two months old.

Former Miss Massachusetts Lyndsey Littlefield will also be seen auditioning for the brutal obstacle competition. She revealed in an interview with Taunton Gazette that she had missed her chance to appear on the series twice before 2022, once because of COVID and another time because of a knee injury.

Famous stunt woman and gymnast Jessie Graff is also set to appear on American Ninja Warrior. The 38-year-old New York resident is trained in seven forms of martial style.

Internal Medicine specialist Dr. Stewart Mahler, will be seen on the show as an auditionee. A University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences alumni, he wants to promote physical wellness by participating in the show.

Mold Inspector and Ninja Warrior coach Darion Bennett failed to clear the semi-finals round in Season 10 but was ranked 24 during the auditions. Fans will have to wait to see if he qualifies for the auditions and semi-finals this time.

Quinn Nguyen will also be seen in the auditions round. He competed in Season 13 of the show but did not clear the semi-finals.

Abby Clark, a special education teacher from New Jersey, will also be returning for a fifth time.

16-year-old Xavier Dantzler returns to the show after his ninja debut in the last season.

Season 13 finalist Rachel Degutz will also be coming back to get another shot at winning the competition.

Sports analyst and commentator Mary Leighton and fire performer Zac Palazzo will also audition for the semi-finalists tonight. Others who will compete to clear the auditions include Bryan Mendez, James Sannella, Aly Merto, Conor Galvin, Tyler Behrle, Joshua Giles and Ryan Sanders.

Who all qualified the first round of auditions of American Ninja Warrior?

While only 13 contestants were able to clear all the obstacles, due to the speed of some contestants, a total of 31 participants cleared the auditions round.

The contestants who cleared the round by pressing the buzzer were:

Bob Reese

Brett Hernandez Strong

Brett Sims

Cal Plohoros

Casey Rothschild

Christopher Harding Jones

Ethan Bartnicki

Gary Hines

James McGrath

Jordan Carr

Josiah Singleton

R.J. Roman

Vinnie Castranova

Others who cleared through the challenge were:

Brad Giles

DeShawn Harris

Enzo Deferrari Wilson

Eric Middleton

Flip Rodriguez

Jason Kotzin

Jay Flores

Josh Wagg

Julius Ferguson

Karen Potts

Kevin Carbone

Kyle McCreight

Lilah Nathison

Lorin Ball

Parish Cardenas

Ronald Washington

Vance Walker

Tune in to NBC at 8 pm ET on June 13 to see which contestants qualify for the semi-finals of American Ninja Warrior.

