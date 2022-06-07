Who is Casey Rothschild? 23-years-old Massachusetts native becomes the first woman finisher of American Ninja Warrior Season 14

Tonight on American Ninja Warrior, Casey Rothschild became the first woman qualifier of the show. It wasn’t the first time she had hit the buzzer on American Ninja Warrior.

In 2018, she became the youngest woman on the show as a 20-year-old to clear the round until Jordyn Carr broke her record. Growing up, Casey worked as a circus performer for ten years in her quest to find something unique. She performed trapezes all across New England.

Later, she broke Wesleyan University's school record for the triple jump. She participated in Season 10 of American Ninja Warrior.

After finishing the qualifiers, she was asked to be on the board of the directors of 'Neighborhood Ninjas,' a nonprofit organization working to make training accessible for ninjas from low-income backgrounds.

She later became the board president and assumed the role of Social Media and Marketing Manager. In her leadership, the board launched a national mentorship program for ninjas.

She is also the founder of 'Queer Ninjas Unite' educating LGBT+ issues to the public, and currently works as a 'Customer Experience Manager' at Workvivo. She recently graduated from Wesleyan University.

American Ninja Warrior fans react as Casey Rothschild becomes the first woman qualifier of the season

Tonight on American Ninja Warrior, Casey cleared all the obstacles in the course, attempting the tough choice from the split decision of The Serpent challenge. As said by the hosts, Casey was having fun while crossing the obstacles and was in disbelief after clearing the fifth obstacle. She very quickly climbed up the warped wall and pressed the buzzer.

Fans of American Ninja Warrior were impressed by her and congratulated her. Some were inspired by a woman of such a young age to qualify for the round.

What happened tonight on American Ninja Warrior?

Vance Walker attempted to clear the obstacle path after competing in the show's junior edition. As his family cheered him on, he took a long time to try to cross the salmon roll obstacle but failed to do so. He was previously the shortest contestant to cross over the mega wall at 5’5.

Kyle McCreight competed in the show, bringing his best friend, his dog. He claimed that his three-legged companion Trey saved his life. He revealed that he got lonely after his divorce, as his wife took their two family dogs with her.

He then rescued Trey and helped him recover as an occupational therapist. He helped him paddle in the water, and soon after, Trey began to do everyday things like other dogs.

Kyle, also known as the 'Sunshine Ninja,' failed to cross over the fifth obstacle.

Jennifer, a college professor, couldn’t qualify for the semi-finals as she failed to cross over the rollercoaster obstacle. Bookworm Becky was unable to cross over the dominos challenge.

Jordan Carr, who referred to herself as a fierce competitor, started professional rock climbing when she was 9. She had previously been in the top 8 of the show's Junior edition. She said that the best part of the show was that boys competed alongside girls instead of being in a different category.

The 15-year-old revealed that she was herself coaching other ninjas in her hometown. She cleared through every obstacle, becoming the youngest woman ever to qualify for the round and breaking Casey Rothschild’s record of being the youngest woman to press the buzzer.

American Ninja Warrior airs every Monday on NBC at 8.00 pm ET. Readers can check local listings for more information.

