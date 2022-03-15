Who are Cage Riders? AGT: Extreme winners are best friends who have been riding together 

Alfredo Silva's Cage Riders are the winners of NBC's AGT: Extreme. The winner was announced in the finale episode, as they competed against the runner-up, Wheelz.

AGT: Extreme, the spinoff of America's Got Talent that was introduced this year, takes the franchise to the next level by featuring intense performances and stunts that could be considered dangerous.

For 16 seasons, AGT has given a platform for incredibly talented people to compete head-to-head for fame, glory, and a hefty cash prize. From singers, comedians, and magicians to the less traditional escape artists, the franchise has seen a wide variety of talent.

Who are Alfredo Silva's Cage Riders? AGT: Extreme winners stun judges with their performance

The Cage Riders group was created by Alfredo Silva, who, according to the group's Twitter bio, is a "3rd generation globe rider from the SILVA family." He is a popular Brazilian Circus performer, famous for his appearances in America's Got Talent 2016. He performed a knife-throwing act called Deadly Games with his wife, Anna Silva. They made it to the semi-finals of the show before getting eliminated.

While Alfredo enjoyed knife-throwing with Deadly Games, it was always about the "cage" for him. He is the team leader of the group Cage Riders that includes four other bikers: John, Marco, Gary, and Colby. They are best friends and have been riding for many years.

Silva was inspired by his grandfather and father, who rode bikes together. While introducing himself on the AGT: Extreme stage, he said:

"I remember my father and grandfather performing together. They were my heroes, and I couldn't wait until it was my time to join. Not only were they fearless on stage, but they never wanted to give up in life as well, and that's the big lesson I took from them."

The group stunned AGT: Extreme judges with their debut performance on the show and received Terry Crews' golden buzzer. With the group's finale act, the stakes were much higher as they added an additional biker, which brought them to a total of four bikers inside the death cage.

AGT judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella, and Travis Pastrana were at the edge of their seats, and the group delivered a performance that won them the competition.

The runner-up of the show was extreme wheelchair athlete Aaron Wheelz Fotheringham. Although the contestant failed to land on the ground twice in his finale performance, the judges and viewers applauded him for his strength and determination.

Edited by Siddharth Satish