Who is Josh Levin? Fans laud the American Ninja Warrior star on completing Stage 3 in Season 14 finale

NBC's American Ninja Warrior Season 14 finale aired tonight, and the contestants gave it their all while trying to overcome the obstacle course without losing balance. Only a select few contestants were able to complete Stage 3 and advance in the competition. Josh Levin was one such contestant who successfully completed the course.

Josh Levin is back in Season 14 looking to redeem himself, and he has only dipped 12 times throughout his time on the show. In the Season 14 finale, Josh was adamant about making it through without losing his balance. He took his time, calculated his moves, and cruised through one of the most difficult obstacle courses on the show.

Josh was the second person to make it to Stage 4 in American Ninja Warrior Finale

Josh had a large group on the sidelines cheering him on as he tackled Stage 3. He put his engineering background to good use on Monday night, and every move of his was carefully planned out. At one point, Josh even had a close slip but managed to hold his grip down.

From carefully planning his jumping moves to easily cruising through the hanging obstacles, Josh managed to make it through.

Here are a few facts about Josh Levin

Josh is a professional rock climber from Sunnyvale, California, who made his first appearance on American Ninja Warrior in Season 8.

He has a master's degree from Harvard and also holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University. He has interned both at Apple and at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

He spent his young years as a rock climber and has won 19 national championship titles, 5 continental championships and holds multiple US speed climbing records. Josh also won a bronze medal during the Youth World Championships in 2008.

In 2016, Josh first made his appearance on American Ninja Warrior and won the Rookie of the Year title. After an impeccable performance, Josh was chosen to be a part of Team USA for the USA vs. The World competition. According to his bio, Josh became the first rookie to complete Stage 3 of the event.

Fans praise Josh after he cruised through Stage 3 of the American Ninja Warrior Season 13 finale

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated Josh on his impeccable win. Some fans also noted that he was a tough contestant to beat on the Stage 4 obstacle course.

Hollie @toughtotiedown Josh Levin makes it to stage 4. I don’t think anyone can beat him on the rope. He’s a ROCK CLIMBER. #AmericanNinjaWarrior Josh Levin makes it to stage 4. I don’t think anyone can beat him on the rope. He’s a ROCK CLIMBER. #AmericanNinjaWarrior

Amanda Winner @amandaleisa I want a veteran to win, so rooting for Josh so far #AmericanNinjaWarrior I want a veteran to win, so rooting for Josh so far #AmericanNinjaWarrior

Brandon Taylor @YuGiOhFan2023 Josh Levin is just SHOWING OFF on this Stage 3 course!! #AmericanNinjaWarrior Josh Levin is just SHOWING OFF on this Stage 3 course!! #AmericanNinjaWarrior

Ashley A @zeldybear good luck to everyone who has to face him on stage 4. He’s gonna be the one to beat! Josh freaking did it!!!!good luck to everyone who has to face him on stage 4. He’s gonna be the one to beat! #AmericanNinjaWarrior Josh freaking did it!!!! 🚨🚨🚨 good luck to everyone who has to face him on stage 4. He’s gonna be the one to beat! #AmericanNinjaWarrior

Will Josh be able to move past Stage 4 and grab the $1 million on the line? American Ninja Warrior airs every Tuesday night at 8:00 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

