What time will American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Episode 4 air? New obstacles, release date and more details explored

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior is back with a new season as well as brand new obstacles. So far, Season 14 of the hit reality show has seen a mix of old timers with some fresh faces competing in Qualifiers to score a chance at winning the million dollar prize.

The upcoming Episode 4 of the Qualifiers held in San Antonio will air at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, June 27, 2022. The episodes are also available to Stream on Peacock TV.

The synopsis of the show on the NBC website reads:

"Each season, the obstacle courses continue to evolve and become even more challenging for competitors of all ages, while the sport itself simultaneously grows rapidly across the country with kids embracing it in record numbers."

Hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall, episode 3 of American Ninja Warrior saw a new addition to the obstacle course with 'Kickboards' that tested the Ninjas’ lower and upper body strength.

Which obstacles will make their debut in Episode 4 of American Ninja Warrior's Season 14?

The previous episode saw the debut of 'Kickboards' as the fourth obstacle on the course, which included two 50-pound boards and a trapeze bar.

This was then followed by the formidable Salmon Roll from episode 1 of season 14, which was a combination of obstacles 'Rolling Thunder' and 'Salmon Ladder.' The course ended with the iconic 'Warped Wall.'

The upcoming Qualifiers in episode 4 of American Ninja Warrior will see a mix of old obstacles like 'Shrinking Steps' and 'Kickboards' making a comeback with some new surprises.

The Minions-themed 'Despicaballs' is slated to be placed in Split Decision along with 'Log Runner.' Speaking about the new addition in an interview, showrunner Anthony Storm said:

"We let them take over an obstacle, and have some fun on our course, and it really turned into a really playful, spectacular episode with some amazing stories, and all sorts of fun Minions aspects as well"

New additions to the course in episode 4 also include the space-themed obstacle 'Final Frontier' and 'Shattered Panes.'

Again, speaking about designing new obstacles, Storm also shared:

"it’s really been fun for us to dig our teeth into these in art treatments and creating these really unique obstacles that really pop on TV."

It will be interesting to see how these new obstacles elevate the difficulty levels in the new season.

All About the Contestants

The official NBC synopsis of American Ninja Warrior Season 14 states:

"The new season will mark the return of the lowered age requirement, which opens the door to a new era of competitors as young as 15 years old."

Episode 3 had a mix of contestants with last season’s Levi Enright from Iowa and high school student Ethan Gardulski competing in the Qualifiers.

Episode 4 will also see some familiar faces with American Ninja Warrior finalist Jonathan Godbout and last season’s Marathon runner Patterson Yazzie returning. They will be joined by newcomers, photographer Brent Burden and 28-year-old chiropractor Parker Hewes.

The highlight of the episode, however, is said to be the performance of Texas firefighter Gary Weiland. Gary has had a partial leg amputation and will be seen competing with a prosthetic leg in Monday’s Qualifiers.

Not only did Gary receive the ServPro First Responder of the Year Award after his amputation, but he was also honoured with the Chief’s Distinction Award.

Gary is also a member of several USA-based para-athletic teams.

A promo for the episode shows Gary’s son standing in the audience and cheering for his father while holding a ‘my Dad is an amputee’ poster. Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET on June 27, 2022, to catch all the action.

