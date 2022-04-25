How old is Kirsten Titus? Age explored amid Instagram story flash 

TikTok star Kirsten Titus, best known by her name ’pepperonimuffin' on the platform, recently posted a picture on her Instagram story, which she had to take down immediately.

The 24-year-old was enjoying this year’s Coachella with a group of friends. On April 23, she flaunted her toned physique in a swimsuit as she sat in a golf cart where she snapped the photo. Without giving it a second glance, she posted the story and didn't realize that she ended up unintentionally flashing herself.

It did not take long for her 519k Instagram followers to contact her about the same immediately.

She then posted a video clip, captioned “I think I need to deactivate my ig.” In the video, Titus was seen showing her face before sharing the photo she posted on her Instagram story. She converted the wardrobe malfunction into a fun video for herself to laugh at!

The influencer also shared a line of supportive text messages from fans following the incident.

Who is Kirsten Titus?

The social media sensation is known across platforms. She gained popularity through her TikTok account, boasting more than eight million followers. Her short videos often garner over a million views. Kristen Titus regularly shares glimpses of her daily life and adventures.

Titus was born in Hawaii on September 29, 1997. She graduated from Bringham Young University.

The social media influencer went viral on April 9, 2017, when Buzzfeed featured a story on her Spotify account. Titus had named her playlists which spelled out “I Am,” “Kinda Lovin,’” “Someone Else,” “But,” “We Can Still Be Friends.” The playlist included songs by James Arthur, Trey Songz, LANY K. Cero, and Anthony Watson.

Kirsten created her own YouTube channel on 13 March 2021. She has currently amassed 210k subscribers. She mainly uploads makeup tutorials and vlog-style content on her channel. Her latest video, titled- “MY FIRST TIME AT COACHELLA,” chronicled her adventures at the festival.

Her most popular video on the platform was titled- “ORDERING WHAT THE PERSON IN FRONT OF US ORDERS,” which had amassed the most views of 780k on her channel.

The average views on Kirsten Titus' videos are 100- 350k. Though she may not have the biggest audience on the platform, she has garnered immense popularity amongst teens and continues to have a flourishing social media career.

