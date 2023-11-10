How old was Olivia the corgi from Hammy and Olivia? Fans are left heartbroken as owner shares news of death in a tearful video

Olivia the Corgi from Hammy and Olivia is no more. In a heartbreaking video posted to social media on Wednesday, November 8, a tearful Chris revealed that the pup that stole the hearts of millions of people worldwide had died. The 8-year-old Corgi passed away after a medical emergency due to kidney failure.

Fans were plunged into despair when they heard the news that one-half of the internet's most beloved Corgi pair had died. Fans gathered in the comments section of Chris' post to pay tribute to the pup and console Chris about the loss he was facing.

The Hammy and Olivia Corgi account on TikTok started during the Pandemic when Chris and Sara were bored. The duo welcomed Olivia into their lives five years ago, and Hammy, or Hamilton, joined in only two years ago. The account was a massive success, catapulting the two Corgis and their owners into internet celebrity status.

Hammy and Olivia's videos showed the Corgis in a variety of fun and cute situations, with voice-overs and cute little outfits, like the time all of them and their two cat friends pretended the floor was Lava or when Olivia dropped a log on Chris' car for forgetting to give her a treat. This Halloween, the whole family dressed up as Flintstone characters. This was the last video with Olivia in it.

Hammy and Olivia fans left heartbroken by the loss of Olivia

On Wednesday, Chris, Olivia, and Hammy's owner revealed in a post shared on TikTok and Instagram that the beloved Olivia had passed away. A tearful Chris only seemed to be able to barely keep it together as he relayed the tragic news to their loyal followers.

"I've some really tough news to share. We had to say goodbye to Olivia last night," Chris said, adding, "There was an emergency and she couldn't empty her kidneys. We just didn't want her to suffer. She passed in peace and in no pain. We are crushed. She was my best friend."

Chris told all pet owners to hug their pets as this was a day people always knew was coming but were never prepared for. He ended the video as he finally broke down in tears. The video, which received 5.2 million views on the Hammy and Olivia Instagram account, elicited tributes from many people. Fans were heartbroken and sent their love and prayers to Chris and his family.

Many famous pet accounts, including @my_aussie_gal, @servaldays, and @weratedogs, showed up in the comments section to console Chris and pay their tribute to Olivia. The Washington Commanders' official Instagram handle and even wrestler Thunder Rosa paid their tributes.

Social media users were left heartbroken (Image via Instagram)

Hammy and Olivia are the internet's most beloved Corgis. The corgis ushered in a new pop culture era of animals with cute voiceovers that ruled over TikTok for quite a while. Their official TikTok has a following of 6.4 million. They also command an impressive 1.4 million Instagram followers and a YouTube subscriber count of 4.48 million.