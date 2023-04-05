How old is Rich Homie Quan? Roddy Ricch beef explored as former apologizes for instigating FMFU drama

The whole Rich Homie Quan and Roddy Ricch drama finally seems to be settling down, as after a heated exchange of words, Homie Quan has issued an apology. This comes after he accused Roddy Ricch of stealing his song, which the latter denied, calling for Quan to focus on creating new music instead of being resentful.

Posting the same on his Instagram stories, Rich Homie Quan wrote:

"Just got off the phone with @roddyricch. Everything is smooth we settled it like men. And I want to apologize for my position at the moment and take this opportunity to show everyone that through conversations, we can have solutions. #RHQ."

Rich Homie Quan apologised to Roddy Rich and posted an Instagram story informing the same. (Image via Instagram)

The entire drama started when DJ Drama released his highly anticipated album, I'm Really That, featuring several big names in the rap industry. However, Rich Homie Quan was disappointed to find out that he was not included on the album, despite submitting his verse for the song FMFU. Instead, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, and Roddy Ricch were featured on the track.

Rich Homie Quan, who is 33 years old, expressed his frustration during an Instagram Live session, specifically targeting Roddy Ricch. This turned into a beef between the two artists.

“This what I was expecting to hear”: What did Rich Homie Quan say in his initial Instagram live about Roddy Ricch?

Before reconciling with Roddy Ricch, Rich Homie Quan had a lot to say regarding his disappointment. During his Instagram Live session, he played the verse he had submitted for DJ Drama's album and expressed his frustration at not being included on the FMFU track, something he believed Roddy Ricch had a hand in.

He said:

"This what I was expecting to hear. Even if you ain’t want me on the song, man somebody could’ve called my phone."

He mentioned that even if Roddy Ricch didn't want him on the song, he should have been notified. Additionally, RHQ challenged Roddy Ricch to a Verzuz, a popular music battle format, without accusing anyone else. He later also talked about Gucci Mane and said:

“Nothing against Gucci Mane, ’cause I love Gucci. Bro, wouldn’t nobody on that song when it was sent to me.”

Later, Roddy Richh also spoke up on the matter and slammed Homie Quan in his Instagram story, saying:

“You too old for this internet sh*t but I ain’t even know u was on the phone. I sent Drama the hook and let them do the rest. Aint never been no n*gga to stop nobody from eating especially a n*gga ion even know. Im around tho champ.”

Roddy Ricch spoke out against Homie Quan and claimed he was too old for this. (Image via Instagram)

Following the apology, netizens and fans of the artists are now relieved that the beef between them lasted for a short while, and the two were able to resolve it amicably without too much hassle and drama.

