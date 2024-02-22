How old is Robert Scorpio on General Hospital? Reel and real life age of the character explored

D.A. Robert Xavier Scorpio is a character in General Hospital who has stood the test of time. He's played by actor Tristan Rogers and has made an indelible mark on the soap opera scene since his debut on December 2, 1980.

Scorpio's character in Port Charles has gone through a lot, leaving a legacy. He has been an integral part of the soap opera's history, with his involvement in iconic "supercouple" storylines, departures and eventual returns.

How old is Robert Scorpio?

The character of Robert Scorpio has been on screen since December 2, 1980. While the age of this character has not been revealed, Scorpio's impact spans decades, leaving an indelible mark on the soap opera.

How old is Tristan Rogers?

Born on June 3, 1946, in Melbourne, Australian-American actor Tristan Rogers is 77. He has been the face of Robert Scorpio for most of the character's journey.

From his early roles on Australian television to his work presence on General Hospital, Rogers has contributed significantly to the show's success. Not only known for his portrayal of Scorpio, Rogers has also voiced Jake in Walt Disney Pictures' The Rescuers Down Under.

Tristan Rogers' Departures and Returns

Tristan Rogers' story in General Hospital is an interesting one, including departures and multiple returns, which have contributed to the evolution of his character. He started playing the role of the D.A. Robert Xavier Scorpio on December 2, 1980.

Rogers played Scorpio on the soap opera until February 25, 1992, during which time the character became an important part of the show's history. Scorpio's popularity grew, especially due to his involvement with the beloved couple Luke and Laura, whose 1981 wedding is still the highest-rated hour in American soap opera history.

Scorpio's storyline didn't end with his departure in 1992, though. In an unexpected turn of events, Rogers briefly returned from November 15 to 22, 1995, pla Scorpio's spirit. He came back to comfort his on-screen daughter, Robin Scorpio, played by Kimberly McCullough.

The actor played the role again, from January 27, 2006, to March 1, 2006, revealing that Scorpio was still alive. The actor made several other appearances, including from April 13, 2006, to November 16, 2006, and on SOAPnet's General Hospital: Night Shift from August 5, 2008, to October 21, 2008.

Scorpio's return was mostly tied to his on-screen daughter, which made Rogers to make several more returns. From 2012 to 2018, Rogers graced the General Hospital screens multiple times, taking the character through various arcs and storylines.

Despite a brief departure to The Young and the Restless as Colin Atkinson in 2014, Rogers remained connected to General Hospital. His appearances continued, and fans eagerly awaited each return as Scorpio navigated personal and professional challenges.

General Hospital airs on Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

