How old is Sawyer Sharbino? Fans react as Sophie Fergi's viral TikTok sparks dating speculation

YouTuber Sophie Fergi announced on TikTok today that she has a new beau in her life. The 14 year old is a popular social media star has amassed over 1.62 million subscribers on YouTube. In her latest TikTok, she was seen with fellow content creator Sawyer Sharbino, who has grown tremendously on YouTube as well, garnering over 1.29 million subscribers.

The two were seen together in the video, which was titled, “We have some big news to tell y’all….” The clip ended with the two hugging each other with “we’re dating….” written in the video.

Fans took to the internet expressing their disbelief. Many could not believe that the two were dating, as they had assumed that Sharbino was dating social media star Emily Dobson. Some were quick to assume that the two were pranking their fans.

Who is Sophie Fergi?

The Los Angeles-native has become a popular figure online after gaining a huge following across social media platforms. Sophie Fergi rose to fame when she acted in Mani, a Brat’z web series.

Sophie Fergi has over 2 million followers on Instagram and a whopping four million on TikTok.

The former GoatFamLA member was previously in a public relationship with YouTuber Jentzen. In September 2020, Jentzen confirmed the breakup on his YouTube channel, saying that Fergi’s parents opposed the relationship, which she went on to deny.

Sophie Fergi's rumored boyfriend, Sawyer Sharbino, is a YouTube content creator who has also dabbled in music and acting. Sharbino has acted in Stage Fright, Promesas and Sisters. The 15 year old has amassed over 846,000 followers on TikTok.

Sawyer Sharbino is the brother of actress Brighton Sharbino who has appeared in The Walking Dead. His other sister, Saxon Sharbino, has been in several films including Poltergeist.

Fans remain confused about Sophie Fergi and Sawyer Sharbino’s relationship. Some fans took to the internet saying:

“Who else doesn’t ship?”

“What happened to his girlfriend Emily LOL.”

“This has to be a prank.”

Some fans of the couple admitted to being surprised about the two dating but endlessly congratulated them.

