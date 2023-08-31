How old is Shari Franke? All about Ruby Franke's children in wake of 8 Passengers star's arrest

8 Passengers star Ruby Franke and her husband, Kevin Franke, were recently arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse. According to Fox 13, Jodi Hildebrandt, the founder of the parent counseling service, was also arrested on similar charges.

Ruby Franke is best known for creating the series 8 Passengers. She has six children, the oldest of whom, Shari Franke, is 20 years old.

The circumstances leading to their arrest have not been disclosed yet. Springville Fire Department has previously responded to a "mutual aid incident" at the house of Jodi on August 30, 2023. However, no details are available regarding whether the incident was linked to the trio's arrest.

Meanwhile, a Reddit account under the username 8 Passenger Shark shared an arrest copy with Ruby and Jodi's names mentioned. Although detailed information on the arrest has not been disclosed, Shari posted two Instagram Stories where she gave an update on her parents' arrest.

The first picture shared by Shari featured a cop standing near a black vehicle. It was followed by another picture where she wrote that "justice is being served." She further stated:

"We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up. Kids are safe, but there's a long road ahead. Please keep them in your prayers and also respect their privacy."

Instagram Stories shared by Shari Franke (Images via officialsharifranke/Instagram)

Ruby Franke is a mother of six children and is married to Kevin Franke

Ruby Franke has never disclosed a lot of details about her personal life. She has been married to Kevin Franke. According to The Sun, Ruby and Kevin are the parents of six children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. Ruby's six children were featured alongside her in the series 8 Passengers.

Detailed information about all six kids remains unknown. However, Shari has been operating a YouTube channel since 2018 and developed an interest in softball at a very young age. Shari was born on March 3, 2003.

According to Insider, Ruby's family was previously criticized for their "parenting style." A video featuring Chad once disclosed that his bedroom was taken away after he pulled a lot of pranks on his brother. A video shared by Ruby revealed that her daughter Franke forgot to take her lunch to school, and Ruby said that she "wouldn't bring a packed lunch in for her daughter."

Ruby's video went viral, and she was heavily criticized along with her husband. In an interview with Insider, Ruby and Kevin stated that they were teaching their children about the "consequences of their actions."

Ruby Franke created the series 8 Passengers

Ruby Franke gained recognition over the years as a YouTuber. She was known as the creator of the series 8 Passengers, and her YouTube channel accumulated more than 2 million followers.

Ruby's channel mostly featured vlogs where she appeared with her husband, Kevin, and their children. However, the channel was later taken down for unknown reasons.