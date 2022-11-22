How old is Sinbad? Comedian learning to walk again after a life-changing stroke

Veteran comedian Sinbad is learning to walk again after two years, according to a statement from his family on November 21, 2022. The funnyman suffered a massive stroke on October 25, 2020, following which he was in intense therapy.

The comedian on a walker (Image via The Journey Forward)

The 66-year-old comedian's family set up a website titled, The Journey Forward, which details his journey from having a stroke to his recovery in length. The website also has a link to the Adkins Trust where fans can donate to help Sinbad with his ongoing fight and "continue his journey forward." Here is an update from his official Twitter account, @sinbadbad:

Sinbad @sinbadbad



thejourneyforward.life Sinbad appreciates all the love & support you have shown him over the last two years. Many of you have asked for updates & as a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress. Sinbad appreciates all the love & support you have shown him over the last two years. Many of you have asked for updates & as a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress. thejourneyforward.life

"I am not done, I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage": Sinbad

According to The Journey Forward website, the comedian suffered an ischemic stroke as a result of a blood clot on October 25, 2020, and was rushed to West Hills Medical Center. An ischemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen or nutrients.

Sinbad at the hospital ( image via The Journey Forward)

The doctors performed a thrombectomy to remove the clot and restore normal blood flow to his brain. After surgery, the A Different World was "talking and moving with some weakness," and his "prognosis was very promising," according to the statement.

However, the next day due to another blood clot, doctors had to repeat the surgery, and that "took a little more from him than the first surgery."

The website stated that the comedian was soon transferred to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where doctors indicated that "his brain had begun to swell."

They performed a "craniotomy to relieve the pressure and reduce the swelling." Unfortunately, during the procedure, the doctors discovered a bleed and he was placed on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. On November 16, the family updated his fans on his Twitter stating:

It took weeks for the funnyman to open his eyes, speak, or move, and months for him to be taken off the ventilator. The statement further adds that on May 2021, he was admitted to the California Rehabilitation Institute to start, "physical, occupational, and speech therapy."

In July 2021, nine months after the first stoke, the comedian finally returned home, the website explained, adding:

"He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch. His progress is nothing short of remarkable. Limbs that were said to be “dead” are coming alive and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again."

His family explained that the survival odds from such an event are approximately 30% so while the entertainer has "beaten the odds," yet there are "miles to go." They further added that medical expenses in the two years since the incident have taken a heavy toll on their finances, urging anyone willing to contribute to donate.

The comedian at home (image via The Journey Forward)

The website ends with a note of gratitude to everyone who prayed for his recovery and provided love and support.

Who is Sinbad?

David Adkins, better known by his stage name Sinbad (a name inspired by Sinbad the Sailor), is an American stand-up comedian born in 1956. He served in the United States Air Force, where he performed stand-up comedy during a talent show. He was frequently on the comedy circuits, moving from city to city for his "Poverty Tour."

The comedian started his entertainment career as a stand-up on the reality television show Star Search, where he reached all the way up to the finals. He starred in series like A Different World (1987) and The Sinbad Show (1993), as well as movies such as Jingle All the Way (1996), and Planes (2013).

Sinbad dedicated his efforts to various causes such as the Children's Defense fund, the Omega Boys Club, and AIDS awareness.

The funnyman's dedication, hard work, "clean and family-friendly comedy," and hilarious animated antics have gained him a dedicated worldwide fanbase.

Poll : 0 votes