How old is Sunny Suljic? Age explored as TikToker Sissy Sheridan shares picture with ‘Mid90s’ star

Mid90s actor Sunny Suljic made a surprise appearance on TikTok star and rumored girlfriend Sissy Sheridan's Instagram. The actress posted a series of stories, featuring some photo-booth picture stripes with Suljic and other friends, where the couple were seen hugging and kissing each other. Suljic also reshared one of the stories on his own Instagram account.

Instagram stories posted by Sissy Sheridan (Image via itssissysheridan/Instagram)

According to recent stories on Sheridan's account, the couple is currently holidaying in Mammoth Mountain, California, with friends.

Everything we know about Sunny Suljic

Sunny Suljic is a 16-year-old child actor and professional skateboarder, famous for his role as Bob in the 2017 drama, The Death of a Holy Deer. He has also worked as a voice and motion capture actor for Atreus, son of Kratos, for the successful video game, God of War.

Suljic was born on August 10, 2005, in Georgia, United States, where he was homeschooled, allowing him to focus on his acting career. He made his film debut at the tender age of eight with the role of Jody Dunlap in the short film, Ruined, in 2013. The actor has already worked on around eight films and got a BAFTA nomination for his work in God of War.

He is also a musician and has released a few songs. His most recent song, titled Bitter Truth, has over 2 million plays on Spotify.

Apart from these, Suljic is also active on other creative platforms like YouTube and Twitch, but his most-followed account is on Instagram with over 600,000 followers.

Are Suljic and Sheridan dating?

Fans first started speculating about a relationship between the two when Sheridan posted a picture on October 30, 2021. In the picture, she was wearing a cute red dress and clung to a person playfully, who held her by the waist. The guy's face was away from the camera but fans recognized him as Suljic.

Also Read Article Continues below

The stars have been tight-lipped about the relationship but going by stories uploaded by Sheridan, one can assume a romantic relationship between them.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia