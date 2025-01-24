Founder of Kernel, anti-aging millionaire Bryan Johnson recently received a lot of backlash for sharing intimate details of his teenage son Talmage Johnson.

Disclaimer - The article deals with mature themes. Reader discretion is advised.

On January 23, 2025, Bryan took to X and posted data comparing his nighttime er*ction duration to that of his 19-year-old son and tweeted:

"Nighttime e*ection data from my 19-year-old son, @talmagejohnson_, and me. His duration is two minutes longer than mine. Raise children to stand tall, be firm, and be upright."

Expand Tweet

The competitive chart showcases Talmage Johnson's average er*ction quality, duration, sleep efficiency, and number of nightly er*ctions. While the tweet has garnered 2.4 million views since it was posted, most of the comments underneath it are from netizens expressing their discontent over the anti-aging millionaire revealing his son's private data:

"I will never complain about how my parents raised me ever again lmao" an X user tweeted

"This is why we must take away rich people's money. They use it to do s*it like measuring their child's erection and publicly post it on the internet. It's vile" another netizen commented

"i have a feeling this won't even crack the top 10 most disturbing chapters in your son's inevitable autobiography." an internet user said

Despite the backlash, Bryan's son Talmage Johnson reposted his father's tweet, stating:

"I'm grateful for the way my dad has raised me."

According to Talmage Johnson's LinkedIn, the 19-year-old is pursuing Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Chicago from 2023-2027. He is also an intern at his father's company Blueprint which focuses on selling longevity-enhancing products.

"My son is my best friend"- Bryan Johnson mentions in tweet amid backlash for posting son's intimate data

According to a report by Mint dated May 2023, anti-aging millionaire Bryan Johnson first made headlines by publicizing his journey of spending millions of dollars to stay young and prevent aging.

The Kernel founder roped in his son Talmage for blood transfusions because he wanted to keep his internal organs functioning youthfully.

Before Talmage gave him blood, Bryan used to receive plasma from an anonymous donor. However, he asked his son to give him a liter of his blood and the transfusion was divided into three batches, including a batch of red and white blood cells, one of plasma, and one of platelets.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about the same on his recent appearance on Jake Paul's Impaulsive podcast on January 22, 2025, Bryan Johnson talked about why he took his son's blood and put it in his body. The anti-aging millionaire mentioned his son was present in the studio and asked him to join the podcast.

In the snippet, Bryan's son Talmage mentioned:

"He (Bryan) was talking with his dad and his dad was experiencing cognitive decline and so he offered to do this plasma exchange with my grandfather. "

Talmage continued:

"They were doing this for medical reasons and then he asked me if I wanted to do it and I said yes immediately. We did the world's first tri-generational plasma exchange and now I have the title 'Blood Boy'"

Sharing the specific snippet on X, Bryan Johnson tweeted:

"my son is my best friend"

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Talmage Johnson also reposted his father's extensively detailed data explaining why he has the best biomarkers in the world. In his retweet on January 10, 2025, Talmage mentioned that it was his 2025 goal to "achieve the same biomarkers as the world’s healthiest and most measured human", describing Bryan Johnson.

Talmage added that his father started his anti-aging journey at 43 and he did at 19, so one can start it at any point regardless of the situation.

Bryan Johnson's varied ways of extending his life were covered in a Netflix documentary called Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever. The documentary featured the millionaire's plant-based diet, strict sleeping schedule, b*ner monitoring, and intense workout regimen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback