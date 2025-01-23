Who is Lynn Ban’s husband? All about Jett Kain as Bling Empire New York wife passes away

Jewelry designer, Lynn Ban, who appeared on the reality show Bling Empire: New York, passed away on January 20, 2025. Her son Sebastian has shared the news on her Instagram on January 22.

"My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her," he said.

In January 30, 2024, Lynn Ban shared that she had a skiing accident on Christmas Eve while on a family vacation in Aspen, Colorado. She revealed she had to get an emergency brain surgery. The jewelry designer was 52.

She was married to Jett Kain. In the 1990s, Kain worked as a journalist and producer for MTV. He currently works in press and marketing for their brand, Lynn Ban Jewelry, and has worked with celebrity clients such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Cardi B, and Beyonce.

All about Lynn Ban and Jett Kain's relationship

Sebastian posts the news of his mother's passing. [Image via Instagram/@lynn_ban]

As per The Mirror's report on January 22, 2025, the couple first met in 1994 at a New Year's Eve party. Lynn Ban was a college student then, and Jett worked in the music industry as an MTV producer and reporter.

Kain asked for her number, but Lynn accidentally gave him the wrong number. The two met again at a mutual friend's party and started dating soon after. A few years later, the couple got married.

According to Lifestyle Asia, Lynn Ban's father, David Ban, is a real estate magnate who also runs the Japanese franchise restaurant Genki Sushi in Singapore and Hong Kong. After they got married, the couple became business partners and expanded the restaurant in the U.S.

Lynn Ban Jewelry: A family venture

In 2011, the duo launched their jewelry brand, Lynn Ban Jewelry. According to Lifestyle Asia, Rihanna impacted the brand's popularity when she wore their jewelry in her 2012 American Idol performance. Lynn Ban also worked on Rihanna's Fenty x Puma fashion line.

In an interview with The Straits Times on January 19, 2023, the jewelry designer shared her vision and design philosophy.

"My design philosophy is to create a statement piece, something that hasn’t been seen before or a twist on something traditional. Its design should still be timeless, bold yet functional," said Lynn.

In the same interview, she talked about the reality show Bling Empire: New York and how she hesitated initially since the filming schedule was demanding.

"Initially, I was apprehensive about being filmed 24/7 because, even though I’ve done many photo shoots and interviews, it was never anything like this. But it was an exciting opportunity," she added.

Stars pay tribute to Lynn Ban following her passing

Fellow Bling Empire: New York stars offered their condolences. Nam Laks gave People her statement on her co-star's passing:

"Lynn is the ultimate cool, authentic fashionista queen. She radiated life, confidence, individuality, and undeniable badass energy. Every time we met, she exuded a genuine 'Be yourself!' vibe that was not only inspiring - but also truly one of a kind."

Dorothy Wang shared a lengthy Instagram post, remembering her friend. She shared how the two talked about life in their last conversation.

"Lynn, I can’t believe this is real and you are no longer with us. in our last conversation we spoke about how precious life is and how grateful you are for a second chance. life really did change in a blink of an eye… and we are devastated," she wrote.

Christine Chiu, Blake Abbie, Rihanna, and Kali Uchis shared their condolences via stories and comments on Instagram.

Lynn Ban is survived by her son, Sebastian, and her husband, Jett Kain. According to The Straits Times, their son attends a boarding school in London.

