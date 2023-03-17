How old is Tessa Angermeier? Age and all about Ben Savage's wife as Boy Meets World star gets married

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier recently exchanged vows. The news was confirmed by a post shared by one of the attendees, Courtney O'Connell, on Instagram.

The post included several pictures from the wedding, including two images of Ben and Tessa dancing with each other:

"The best time celebrating the couple of the decade! Congrats to the Savages!! #hellosavage"

The duo had reportedly been dating since 2018 and got engaged in January.

Tessa Angermeier is a graphic designer

Tessa Angermeier is 30 years old and grew up in Owensville, Indiana. Her parents are the owners of a microbrewery called KANT Brewing Co., which was launched in 2022.

Tessa went to Indiana University where she acquired her degree in graphic design alongside arts and music management. She is currently working as a senior graphic designer at Ben Soleimani, a popular furniture store in West Hollywood. She also works for the band The Growlers as a graphic designer, merchandise manager, and tour manager.

Tessa is also active on Instagram, but she has set the account to private. Detailed information about her early life and career is yet to be revealed.

Ben Savage is well-known for his appearances in films and television

Ben Savage made his television debut as Matthew Lacey in five episodes of the NBC sitcom, Dear John. This was followed by The Wonder Years in 1990.

He portrayed Chris Bankston in the NBC sitcom, A Family for Joe, which aired for one season with nine episodes. He then gained recognition for his appearance as Cory Matthews in the ABC sitcom, Boy Meets World.

The 42-year-old has appeared in various films that include Little Monsters, Clifford, Car Babes, Palo Alto, Peace and Riot, and more. He has been featured in several other TV shows that, including Maybe This Time, Party of Five, Still Standing, Phil of the Future, Chuck, Criminal Minds, Homeland, and more.

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier's relationship timeline

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier started dating in 2018 (Image via bensavage/Instagram)

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier started dating in 2018. Ben proposed to Tessa in January 2023 and posted a picture of the duo posing with a lake in the background somewhere in Owensville, Indiana. The caption stated:

"The best is yet to come."

Following their engagement, Savage's representative said at the time that the two of them were grateful and spending time with their family members and friends.

Although they have been romantically linked since 2018, the pair have preferred to keep their relationship away from the limelight. When Tessa's parents opened a microbrewery in 2022, Savage also went for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Savage revealed earlier this year that he will be running for Congress and Angermeier has also supported his decision as she was spotted with Ben while he was running for West Hollywood City Council in 2022.

