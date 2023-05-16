How old are The Little Mermaid (1989) voice cast members and where are they now?

The Little Mermaid (1989) is more than a classic Disney movie; it's a journey into an enchanting underwater kingdom that has captivated viewers for over three decades. This beloved film introduced us to Ariel, the adventurous mermaid princess, and her vibrant world, brought to life by an outstanding voice cast who have become part of our cherished childhood memories.

Delving into Ariel's oceanic realm, we encounter a host of fascinating characters, each with distinct personalities and unforgettable voices. From Ariel's melodious charm to Sebastian's Caribbean humor and Ursula's villainous cackle, the voice cast of The Little Mermaid (1989) significantly enhanced the film's appeal. Their performances transformed a simple cartoon into an enduring work of art, resonating with audiences across generations.

The voices behind the magic: Cast of The Little Mermaid (1989) then and now

The timeless appeal of The Little Mermaid (1989) rests largely on its talented voice cast. Let's uncover the paths of these vocal artists from Atlantica to their present endeavors.

1) Jodi Benson as Ariel

roy @royscave HALLE BAILEY AND JODI BENSON OMG🥹🫶🫶🫶 HALLE BAILEY AND JODI BENSON OMG🥹🫶🫶🫶 https://t.co/joVefxMaEz

Leading the film was Jodi Benson the voice of Ariel, the mermaid princess. Born on October 10, 1961, Benson continued to be an integral part of Disney, lending her voice to Ariel in numerous sequels of The Little Mermaid (1989) and spin-offs. Besides Ariel, she's also known for her role as Barbie in the Toy Story franchise.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Benson recently voiced Ariel in the 2022 video game Disney Dreamlight Valley, continuing to delight audiences with her remarkable vocal talents.

2) Christopher Daniel Barnes as Prince Eric

FandomWire @FandomWire

#HappyBirthday #SpiderMan Wishing a Happy Birthday to Christopher Daniel Barnes, writer, author, and voice actor best known as Spider-Man (1994-98) and Prince Eric in the Little Mermaid! Wishing a Happy Birthday to Christopher Daniel Barnes, writer, author, and voice actor best known as Spider-Man (1994-98) and Prince Eric in the Little Mermaid!#HappyBirthday #SpiderMan https://t.co/mrLUQNoCvw

Christopher Daniel Barnes, born on November 7, 1972, is now 50 years old. His portrayal of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid (1989) added a layer of charm and romance to the film, and fans still fondly remember his performance.

Post the 1989 classic, Barnes extended his unique voice to the video game Disney Dreamlight Valley as Eric in 2022.

3) Samuel E. Wright as Sebastian

Disney @Disney We are saddened by the passing of Samuel E. Wright, who voiced Sebastian in The Little Mermaid. His iconic performance as Sebastian will always be remembered for the charm and heart Wright brought to every line and lyric. We are saddened by the passing of Samuel E. Wright, who voiced Sebastian in The Little Mermaid. His iconic performance as Sebastian will always be remembered for the charm and heart Wright brought to every line and lyric. https://t.co/cBFwbzlHpt

Samuel E. Wright voiced the lovable, music-loving crab, Sebastian in The Little Mermaid (1989). Born on November 20, 1946, Wright would have been 76 years old today. His career spanned theater, television, and film.

Wright left a lasting legacy as Sebastian, especially with the hit song Under the Sea. Sadly, he passed away in 2021 after a long battle with prostate cancer. He also voiced Sebastian in The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning in 2007.

4) Pat Carroll as Ursula

John Hardel @hardel_john Pat Caroll’s real voice for giant Ursula in The Little Mermaid. Pat Caroll’s real voice for giant Ursula in The Little Mermaid. https://t.co/PrthnBDwyw

Born on May 5, 1927, Pat Carroll's portrayal of Ursula, the crafty and ambitious sea witch in The Little Mermaid (1989), is one of the most iconic performances in Disney's history. Carroll's deep and theatrical voice gave life to the villainous Ursula, making her a character viewers love to hate. She also voiced in Rapuzel's Tangled Adventure from 2017 to 2020 as the Old Lady Crowley.

Unfortunately, she passed away due to pneumonia at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusett on July 30, 2022.

5) Kenneth Mars, as King Triton

Pip @pipmadeley



Amongst many things he was also the voice of King Triton, Ariel's father in The Little Mermaid, a fact that has just blown the mind of my missus. Enter Kenneth Mars as Franz Liebkind, giving the sort of performance that makes even Jim Carrey look tame.Amongst many things he was also the voice of King Triton, Ariel's father in The Little Mermaid, a fact that has just blown the mind of my missus. #TheProducers Enter Kenneth Mars as Franz Liebkind, giving the sort of performance that makes even Jim Carrey look tame. Amongst many things he was also the voice of King Triton, Ariel's father in The Little Mermaid, a fact that has just blown the mind of my missus. #TheProducers https://t.co/Qcrsq26CqO

Kenneth was born on April 4, 1935, and was the stern yet loving voice behind King Triton in The Little Mermaid (1989). He had an illustrious career in both live-action and voice acting. Mars played memorable roles in films such as Young Frankenstein and The Producers.

Mars would have been 88 years old, but unfortunately, he passed away in 2011 due to pancreatic cancer. He lent his boisterous voice as Grandpa Longneck in the TV series, The Land Before Time in 2007.

The Little Mermaid's (1989) voice cast brought enduring charm to iconic characters. Despite some losses, their work continues to delight audiences. The active cast members uphold Disney's magic through their storytelling, with each revisit celebrating their remarkable talent and legacy.

