How old is Theresa May? Former UK prime minister's net worth explored as she announces she won't seek re-election

Theresa May, the UK's former Prime Minister, has announced that she will stand down as an MP at the next general election. May, aged 67, has held the Maidenhead seat in Berkshire for 27 years and was Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019, replacing David Cameron, who resigned after Brexit.

Theresa May's reign as PM was dogged by controversy, leading to her resignation in 2019. She was succeeded by Boris Johnson, her former Foreign Secretary. Throughout her decades-long political career, Theresa May has reportedly amassed an estimated net worth of $5 million (£4.48 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Theresa May entered politics as a councilor in 1986

According to her website, May started a political career as a councilor in the London Borough of Merton from 1986 to 1994. She was elected MP for Maidenhead in May 1997, a position she has held for the past 27 years.

From 1999 to 2010, she was a member of the Shadow Cabinet and served as the first female chairman of the Conservative Party from 2002 to 2003. She was also the longest-serving Conservative Home Secretary after her appointment in 2010.

She took over as Prime Minister following David Cameron's exit but announced her resignation in May 2019 following a string of controversies after Brexit.

According to the Express, May reportedly earns £79,468 per year for her work in parliament, following her resignation. Business Insider reported she made roughly £1.8 million for talking engagements and reportedly received a signing bonus of £190,000 in 2019 after joining the Washington Speakers Bureau.

JP Morgan Chase reportedly paid £160,370 for two speeches in early 2020, and May received an average of £112,904 for her in-person engagement, which took a hit since the pandemic.

In March 2022, May reportedly earned £404,800 through six engagements for the Cambridge Speaker Series in California. Despite her earnings and her estimated net worth of £5 million (£4.48 million), Theresa May is not financially on par when compared to her fellow politicians. Her predecessor David Cameron has an estimated net worth of $50 million (£44.8 million), the Express reported.

Theresa May is one of 64 Conservative MPs to resign in the next election

According to the BBC, Theresa May is one of 64 Conservative MPs to stand down in the next general election. The list includes Matt Hancock, Dominic Raab, Chris Grayling, Ben Wallace, Sajid Javid, and Kwasi Kwarteng.

In a statement to her local paper, the Maidenhead Advertiser, May claimed that the decision was "difficult," saying that she had "always done my best" in her position of power.

"Being an MP is about service to one's constituents and I have always done my best to ensure that I respond to the needs of local people and the local area. Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that, looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve."

She continued that she remained "committed" to supporting the current UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and thanked everyone who voted for her to represent them as MP.