How old is Young Sheldon in season 7? Age explored

The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon has been running for six seasons and the upcoming season 7, which premiered on CBS on Thursday, February 15, will be the final season of the show.

The show debuted in 2017, and it follows the life of a young Sheldon Cooper as he grows up in Texas in the late-80s and early-90s and struggles to fit in with his family and friends. Most of the show's humor comes from Sheldon's inability to fit in with other kids of his age. When the sitcom started, Sheldon Cooper was a genius even at 9 years old.

As Young Sheldon's Season 7 premieres, Sheldon is expected to be 14 years old in the final season. The end of Season 6 saw Sheldon going on an educational trip to Germany.

Season 7 will likely pick up after Sheldon comes back from Germany before he heads off to Caltech in California. The timeline aligns with The Big Bang Theory episode titled The Tam Turbulence (season 12, episode 4), where Sheldon says he attended Caltech at the age of 14.

An hour-long series finale of Young Sheldon will air on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Who plays Sheldon Cooper and how old is he?

Iain Armitage plays young Sheldon Cooper. For the unversed, actor Jim Parsons essayed the role of adult Sheldon in the popular series, The Big Bang Theory.

Interestingly, child actor Iain Armitage's age is almost the same as his on-screen character, being only one year older at 15. Armitage has also been part of the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies. He also appeared in films, namely The Glass Castle (2017) and Our Souls at Night (2017).

In a conversation with People, Ian talked about growing up on the set of Young Sheldon. He said:

“It's been half my life, which is kind of wild to think about, but just so fun, so wonderful and I couldn't have asked for a better way to grow up. Every single person I get to work with, I feel so honored to get to be working with and get to be their costar or … get to be part of their work and part of their livelihood.”

The cast of Young Sheldon

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr.

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper

Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper

Annie Potts as Meemaw

Wallace Shawn as Dr. John Sturgis

Wyatt McClure as Billy Sparks

Young Sheldon airs on CBS every Thursday from 8:00 to 8:30 ET/PT and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the following day. The first six seasons are also available to stream on Netflix and Paramount+.