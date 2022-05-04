How to play Knotwords, the new Wordle clone

Wordle took over the world earlier this year, causing an abundance of clones like Knotwords to be created.

From Scrabble to Words with Friends, there has always been some sort of word-based knowledge game at the forefront of the media.

Wordle took that a step further and created a style that many others copied in hopes of finding the same success.

A new game has now risen to the challenge, and it is called Knotwords. The creator of Wordle, Josh Wardle, has even come out with an endorsement for the game that takes his formula and adds a crossword element to it.

How to play Knotwords, a game endorsed by the creator of Wordle

Knotwords takes Wordle and flips it on its head with the crossword format. Instead of having to guess a single word each day, players need to get a series of words to fit the crossword puzzle.

The game provides only a small set of letters for players. They then have to create words with the pre-determined letters while only being given a few spaces in the crossword puzzle to start from.

Josh Wardle @powerlanguish Zach Gage @helvetica

a minimal, elegant logic puzzle — with words... Is out now!



and I hope you enjoy it!



iOS / Android / Steam (Mac & PC) -



apps.apple.com/us/app/knotwor…



play.google.com/store/apps/det…



store.steampowered.com/app/1963900/Kn…



If you like Wordle you should check out Knotwords. It is an incredibly elegant daily word game. What impresses me most is that, despite its deceptively simple appearance, it has clearly been built with a great deal of thought and care.

That makes it way more challenging than simply throwing a five-letter word into Wordle and seeing what letters were correct or not. It is where the "knot" portion of the title "Knotwords" comes in.

Basically, players are undoing a "knot" of words across the puzzle. The few spaces that are given at the start can be used to spell words across or down like a typical crossword puzzle in order to find the word to complete the space.

Aside from the format, the main difference between the game and Wordle is the price. Wordle is absolutely free and can be played in a web browser. Knotwords comes at a cost and can be obtained through app stores.

How to download Knotwords

Now that players know how the game works, they may want to try it out. Right now, it is available for free download on mobile devices. Android and iOS users can get a hold of it through their respective app stores.

Heading to the official Noodlecake website lets players click on direct links to the iOS App Store and the Android-supported Google Play Store. The website also has a link for a Steam download.

Dieter Bohn @backlon



1. In love with the sensibility and design

2. Smitten

3. Hooked

4. Telling you to go get it.

5. No seriously it's great.



playknotwords.com 🪢 Literally one puzzle in to Knotwords and I am already1. In love with the sensibility and design2. Smitten3. Hooked4. Telling you to go get it.5. No seriously it's great. Literally one puzzle in to Knotwords and I am already1. In love with the sensibility and design2. Smitten3. Hooked4. Telling you to go get it. 5. No seriously it's great. playknotwords.com 🪢 📝 https://t.co/tkWXPWQf4T

That's right; players can get it on their PC through Steam. This comes at a one-time purchase of $11.99.

The mobile versions are not entirely free to play. Players can have a one-time purchase at $11.99 or pay a $4.99 yearly subscription for full access.

Players can head to their respective app store and start the download, either by paying the price or just clicking the install button.

The free version on iOS and Android gives one Daily Classic Puzzle for free. The paid version on mobile devices and Steam gives access to past puzzles and other content that can be played at any time.

