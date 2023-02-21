How to prevent swatting? Wheaton North High School receives false shooting threat

Wheaton North High School was in an alleged panic-like situation on the morning of February 20, 2023. That was when an individual called 911, stating that they were armed with weapons and explosives and were walking into the school to “kill everyone.”
As soon as the police received the call, they reached Wheaton North High School, and evacuated the students and staff members inside. Police also asked people within a two-block radius of the school to shelter in place and stay indoors as they investigated the matter.
Police ultimately lifted the shelter-in-place order at 10:45 am and confirmed that they did not find any armed individuals or possible threats within the building. When they didn't find any trace of the alleged claim made by the called, they called it a case of "swatting."
Swatting is what happens when a hoax phone call is made to report serious crimes to emergency services. These can include calls to report bomb threats, hostage situations, and even murder. According to Fortinet, swatting can be a prank call made through a telephone but it can also be done online.
Wheaton police also noted that instances of swatting have been on the rise recently. While these hoax calls cannot be controlled easily, measures like privacy settings and the installation of certain software can prevent people from falling victim to it.
Officials reacted to the hoax call made to Wheaton North High School
Wheaton police and authorities responded to a call about a potential shooting at Wheaton North High School. However, when they reached the school, police found that classes weren't in session as it was the President's Day holiday. They still evacuated the staff members and the few students present on the campus.
After some rigorous investigation, the authorities found no threat and declared it to be a swatting incident. District 200 Superintendent Jeff Schuler and Wheaton Police Chief Bill Murphy stated in a joint statement:
“District 200, our law enforcement, and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office take all threats to schools very seriously, and oftentimes, criminal charges are made when appropriate. This type of false threat will not be tolerated in our community.”
While it was declared a hoax call, authorities are still increasing their presence outside the high school as classes resume on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Authorities also revealed that similar threat calls have been made in the past at Wilmette Junior High School too.
More details revealed about swatting: All you should know
Since there have been several incidents of swatting reported in recent times, it is important to know what it means and how it can be avoided.
As mentioned earlier, swatting is when someone makes a hoax call or a prank call made to report an emergency. People who make such calls do it to report false bomb threats, hostage situations, murders, and even mass bombings like they did in the case of Wheaton North High School.
The same can be done online, as many people share their home addresses and locations online, which also poses a risk of swatting. The same can be avoided or prevented by forcing stricter privacy settings, regularly switching passwords and avoiding oversharing.
However, in a case like the recent Wheaton North High School incident, the authorities cannot take the risk of not taking any action and calling it a "swatting situation."
The Wheaton police are working to find out where the call was made from.