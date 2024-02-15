How is Rhaenyra Targaryen related to Daenerys in A Song of Ice and Fire? Explained

Within the complex plotlines of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, Daenerys Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen are important figures of their time. They are related eight generations apart, with Rhaenyra being the sixth great-grandmother of Daenerys.

Extending beyond ancestry, both princesses, separated by 200 years, share the weight of the Targaryen name and a legacy of dragon-riding.

The discussions about the relationship between Daenerys and Rhaenyra have sparked due to the highly anticipated season 2 of House of Dragons, which is slated for release this summer in 2024.

In this second installment, episodes will delve into pivotal events such as Rhaenerys' father's demise and the loss of her son, laying the groundwork for her quest for vengeance and her pursuit of the Iron Throne.

What’s the connection between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daenerys Targaryen?

To grasp the connection between Rhaenyra and Daenerys, it's crucial to delve into their life narratives. Game of Thrones tells about the journey of Daenerys Targaryen, while its current sequel, House of Dragons, delves into the backstory of her ancestor, Rhaenyra Targaryen. Though both tales are set 200 years apart, they narrate the lore of two powerful women who aim to become the queen.

The House of Targaryen ruled Westeros for 300 years over generations until it came to the era of the Game of Thrones. In the following series, King Aerys II Targaryen, Daenerys's father, is killed, after which the house falls from power. The last surviving members, Daenerys and her two brothers, Rhaegar and Viserys, were secretly raised in Essos.

Rhaegar and his lover, Lyanna Stark, tragically died, leaving behind a son, Jon Snow. Later, Viserys, too, faced his demise at the hands of Daenerys' husband, Drogo, leaving her as the last surviving Targaryen. It sets the stage for future seasons of Game of Thrones as Daenerys strives to reclaim the Iron Throne as her birthright until her eventual demise.

Going back 200 years, House of Dragons explores the story of Rhaenyra, when the Taragrayens ruled the seven kingdoms. At the time, Rhaenyra's father, King Viserys I Targaryen, declared her the heir after him to protect the throne from his brother, Prince Daemon.

In later years, King Viserys had a son, Aegon II, with Queen Alicent, who was throned as the king. This led to Rhaenyra's battle against her half-brother, called the Dance of the Dragons, to reclaim the Iron Throne as her birthright until she was killed.

Beyond their familial ties, what connects Daenerys and Rhaenyra is that they share the potential to shape the world as influential leaders. They each aspire to become the first queen in the Targaryen family lineage and share a deep bond with their dragons.

Both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daenerys Targaryen aim to claim back the Iron Throne as their birthright, but their extreme vengeful lust becomes the reason for their ultimate downfall. Furthermore, their adherence to the tradition of incestuous unions adds another layer of similarity between them, despite the six-generational gap.

Throughout each generation, a common thread persists in their tradition of incestuous unions between siblings to keep the bloodline strong, a practice seen in marriages such as that of Rhaenyra and her uncle Prince Daemon. Similarly, Daenerys married her nephew, Jon Snow, Aegon Targaryen.

While Rhaenyra and Daenerys have much in common, a few characteristics set them apart. For example, while Rhaenyra has always been the center of attention, Daenerys was a quiet, shy girl until she became a Khaleesi. Rhaenyra is a spontaneous person who lives in the moment, while Daenerys's emotion runs deeper than hers.

How did the Targaryen Family come into power before Game of Thrones?

Their stories intersect with the war-torn history of the Targaryen family, explored in George R.R. Martin's works in the Game of Thrones and the current House of Dragons series.

Originally hailing from Valyria, the capital of the Valyrian Freehold on the Essos continent, they managed to survive a cataclysmic volcanic eruption that led to the downfall of Valyria. Following this event, Aegon Targaryen, along with his sisters and wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, ventured to Westeros to conquer its seven kingdoms.

Aegon I Targaryen conquered the kingdoms within two years, establishing the Targaryen dynasty on the Iron Throne. Over time, approximately 20 rulers from the Targaryen line occupied the throne until the era of the last surviving member, Daenerys.

