Who is Aegon the Conqueror? House of the Dragon character, family, and storyline explored

The TV series House of the Dragon, developed by HBO, is based on the Targaryen family, the lineage of which was founded by Aegon the Conqueror. He was the first leader of all Seven Kingdoms and along with his sisters Visenya and Rhaenys, he took control of all Seven Kingdoms, unifying all seven lands. Aegon the Conqueror led his conquests on his dragon, Balerion the Black Dread.

House of the Dragons, a prequel to the Game of Thrones, is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which explores the history of House Targaryen. The show is set about 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the Targaryen civil war.

Who is Aegon the Conqueror to Rhaenyra? Family tree explained

Rhaenyra Targaryen didn't have any direct connection with Aegon the Conqueror as they existed in different eras. Aegon the Conqueror lived many years before Rhaenyra, who played a major role in the Targaryen family's internal conflict called the Dance of the Dragons.

However, born to King Viserys I Targaryen, Aegon II Targaryen, and Rhaenyra Targaryen are half-siblings. Notably, both of them were blinded by their need to wield power and subsequently orchestrated a war. They have a complicated family tree, and at its core are the siblings Daenerys and Viserys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

Aegon existed two centuries before Rhaenyra's era. Aegon the Conquerer affected a lot of people by taking over the throne, but many also opined he was a fair and strong leader who shaped history. His reputation was mired with contrasting views, but his character remains a central part of the show's storyline.

One interesting facet of Aegon's character is that his throne was made from a thousand swords that his enemies gave up. The swords were heated by his dragon, Balerion's breath, and the throne eventually took fifty-nine days to make.

Aegon the Conqueror in House of the Dragon: Possible appearance explored

There is no confirmation yet about Aegon the Conqueror's role in House of the Dragon. However, since the show is based on the history of House Targaryen, he will likely be included in some way.

According to Screenrant, the next season of House of the Dragon may hint that while Rhaenyra wants to be the queen, someone else might become the ruler.

At a media presentation in November 2023, the network chief, Casey Bloys announced that the House of the Dragon season two will premiere on HBO in the early summer of 2024.

According to Variety, the new actors announced for season 2 of the show are a diverse set who are set to bring the epic saga of the Targaryen family to life on-screen. It will also have the previous season's cast including Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Viserys I's headstrong daughter. Meanwhile, Matt Smith will go back to his role as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhaenyra's uncle and a fierce warrior.

They will be joined by Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the second wife of King Viserys I, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Alicent's father and the Hand of the King.

As the series unfolds, the cast will navigate the complex relationships, political intrigues, and epic battles that define the world of Westeros. They will bring to life a story of dominance, intensity, and treachery that will fascinate audiences all around the world. With its top-notch cast and compelling storytelling, House of the Dragon promises to be a thrilling addition to the beloved Game of Thrones universe.

