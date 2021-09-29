How rich is Brittany Picolo-Ramos? Inside 'Selling the Big Easy' host's net worth 

HGTV’s Selling the Big Easy star Brittany Picolo-Ramos is set to return with a new season next month. Ramos' huge fan base is super excited about the news.

Brittany Picolo-Ramos has been hosting the show since the first season, which premiered in August 2019. However, the following episodes aired from September 2020 and ended in October the same year.

While she continues to make it big as a TV personality, Ramos is also a successful realtor, making her worth millions.

Brittany Picolo-Ramos’ net worth

The Business Administration major used to work in restaurants before she became one of the nation’s top sales people at a telecommunications company. While she earned recognition from the job, it was not where she found ultimate success.

After she lost money on a house, Brittany Picolo-Ramos became a realtor in 2013 to make sure nobody else made the same mistakes that she did. Soon, her hard work started to pay off, and after two years, she co-founded Godwyn & Stone Real Estate with her husband.

With a successful real estate career and as a popular television host, Brittany Picolo-Ramos' estimated net worth is $2.5 million.

Personal life

Brittany Picolo-Ramos is married to the managing broker and the co-owner of Godwyn & Stone Real Estate, Marco Ramos. When Marco started working with his wife, he witnessed immense growth in sales. In three years since the opening, their business went from $14,000,000 to over $31,000,000.

It seems like business is in Brittany Picolo-Ramos’ blood. Reports claim that her father was a leader in sales, her mother was the family business’ office manager and out of her four siblings, while her brother Joel Picolo is a realtor at Brittany Picolo-Ramos’ company.

About Selling the Big Easy

Brittany Picolo-Ramos will be seen hosting Selling the Big Easy Season 2 in New Orleans. She, along with her full-service agency, will help potential buyers purchase their dream house. The show was supposed to be released this September, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Ida.

The official synopsis of Selling the Big Easy reads:

Also Read

“Real estate agent Brittany Picolo-Ramos helps potential homebuyers find their dream home in historic New Orleans.”

The upcoming season will consist of 12 episodes. Selling the Big Easy Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 1, at 9.00 pm on HGTV.

Edited by Prem Deshpande