How did Robbie Roper die? Tributes pour in as Roswell High School quarterback passes away at 18

On Wednesday, December 22, Roswell High School’s senior quarterback Robbie Roper passed away at 18. In his last season of 2021, Roper scored an impressive 37 touchdowns and threw for 3,010 yards.

As per ESPN, Robbie Roper finished the season with 10-3 wins and was recognized as a Georgia Region 5 Class 7A player of the year after being one of the top ten finalists.

His family reported his sudden demise on Twitter. While their statement did not reveal the cause of death, it clarified that the family would be organizing a funeral service for the late athlete. Details of the funeral will be disclosed at a later date.

What was the cause of Robbie Roper’s death?

Robbie Roper’s coach at Roswell High School, Chris Prewett, spoke with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and revealed that the 18-year-old died due to complications from routine surgery.

Liam Simon  @liamsimon__ @AtlantaFalcons @AroundTheNFL For anyone asking, he had shoulder surgery but the anesthesia to keep him asleep went to his brain. @AtlantaFalcons @AroundTheNFL For anyone asking, he had shoulder surgery but the anesthesia to keep him asleep went to his brain.

Although none of the official statements mentioned the complication which caused his death. However, Bishop Blanchet High School student Liam Simon claimed that Robbie passed away after the anesthesia from a routine shoulder surgery went to his brain. Other tweets also mention a terrible reaction to anesthesia.

Local high school students and football enthusiasts react to the unfortunate demise of Robbie Roper

Since Robbie Roper’s family announced his tragic demise, several tweets offering condolences for the loss of the 18-year-old quarterback rushed in. Roswell High School Principal Robert Shaw released multiple statements on Twitter, where he shared his memories of Robbie encouraging his teammates and being respected by many owing to his demeanor.

Roswell High School @RoswellHighSch From @RoswellPrinShaw : It greatly saddens me to announce that Roswell High School senior @robbieroper2022 passed away earlier today. Robbie was a respected, well-liked student and a leader in our football program. This is a very difficult time for our RHS family. From @RoswellPrinShaw: It greatly saddens me to announce that Roswell High School senior @robbieroper2022 passed away earlier today. Robbie was a respected, well-liked student and a leader in our football program. This is a very difficult time for our RHS family.

Robert Shaw Ed.D. @RoswellPrinShaw @roswellsports My heart just breaks for the family of @robbieroper2022 . My favorite memories are watching him on the sideline encouraging his teammates. He was always quick with a smile and respected by all. Please keep his family in your prayers. @caprewett My heart just breaks for the family of @robbieroper2022. My favorite memories are watching him on the sideline encouraging his teammates. He was always quick with a smile and respected by all. Please keep his family in your prayers. @caprewett @roswellsports

Multiple faculty and administration personnel at Roswell High School, including Principal Shaw and Robbie's coach Chris Prewett, changed their social-media profile picture to number 5. The '5' with the high school's football team's theme colors pays tribute to Roper's jersey number.

Chris Prewett @caprewett Continue to keep the Roper family in your prayers as well as his teammates, friends, and our Roswell community Continue to keep the Roper family in your prayers as well as his teammates, friends, and our Roswell community https://t.co/xWo0oinxDJ

Meanwhile, NFL team Atlanta Falcons also showcased their tribute to the late high school senior quarterback. In a tweet, they paid tribute to Robbie by labeling him as a part of their 'football family' and stressed his impact on the Rosswell community.

Anthony Dasher @AnthonyDasher1 If y’all want to keep hitting me up with snarky comments about Georgia quarterbacks. Fine…My entire thoughts today are with Robbie Roper and his family right now. That’s my focus today. #praying If y’all want to keep hitting me up with snarky comments about Georgia quarterbacks. Fine…My entire thoughts today are with Robbie Roper and his family right now. That’s my focus today. #praying.

Coach Raw @CoachRaw_ Lost for words man. So much life and joy!! You brighten up the room everytime you was around. It’s no #TeamRaw with out Robbie Roper! Prayers out to the family and Roswell community. Any players that need to talk I’m here. Damn Robbie you messed me up with this one. Love you kid! Lost for words man. So much life and joy!! You brighten up the room everytime you was around. It’s no #TeamRaw with out Robbie Roper! Prayers out to the family and Roswell community. Any players that need to talk I’m here. Damn Robbie you messed me up with this one. Love you kid! https://t.co/sPZiWQRmBn

breanna roper @b_rope__ LIVE LIKE 5💚 Robbie was able to touch so many hearts. I am beyond proud of the man he has become, and can only wish to be half as good of a teammate, leader, and person that Robbie was. #NewProfilePic LIVE LIKE 5💚 Robbie was able to touch so many hearts. I am beyond proud of the man he has become, and can only wish to be half as good of a teammate, leader, and person that Robbie was. #NewProfilePic https://t.co/WVu0QMHOOL

Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast @StadiumAndGale Rest In Peace to Robbie Roper. May your legacy live forever. Rest In Peace to Robbie Roper. May your legacy live forever.

UGA Spike Squad @UGASPIKESQUAD Heartbroken to hear the news about Robbie Roper. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Roper family Heartbroken to hear the news about Robbie Roper. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Roper family

Jefferson 🏈 Football @JeffersonFootba We are beyond saddened to learn of the loss of Robbie Roper. We send our deepest condolences to the Roper and Roswell Hornet family. We are beyond saddened to learn of the loss of Robbie Roper. We send our deepest condolences to the Roper and Roswell Hornet family. https://t.co/47E0a3h51s

#QBUniversefamily Robbie Roper, you will always be in our hearts. Never forgotten ❤️ ✝️ Robbie Roper, you will always be in our hearts. Never forgotten ❤️ ✝️#QBUniversefamily https://t.co/hO6dRGz7db

Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis 2026 QB @JuJuLewis10 @robbieroper2022 Glad I got to know you bro! So much respect for how hard you worked for everything you got and for everything that was coming your way 🙏🏽 you made an impact and these people will never forget you 💯 @robbieroper2022 Glad I got to know you bro! So much respect for how hard you worked for everything you got and for everything that was coming your way 🙏🏽 you made an impact and these people will never forget you 💯

Several football coaches and competing high school team members also took to Twitter to share their condolences for the late 18-year-old, Robbie. Prior to news of his passing, the local community tweeted their prayers for the young quarterback's survival.

