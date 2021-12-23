How did Robbie Roper die? Tributes pour in as Roswell High School quarterback passes away at 18

On Wednesday, December 22, Roswell High School’s senior quarterback Robbie Roper passed away at 18. In his last season of 2021, Roper scored an impressive 37 touchdowns and threw for 3,010 yards.
As per ESPN, Robbie Roper finished the season with 10-3 wins and was recognized as a Georgia Region 5 Class 7A player of the year after being one of the top ten finalists.
His family reported his sudden demise on Twitter. While their statement did not reveal the cause of death, it clarified that the family would be organizing a funeral service for the late athlete. Details of the funeral will be disclosed at a later date.
What was the cause of Robbie Roper’s death?
Robbie Roper’s coach at Roswell High School, Chris Prewett, spoke with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and revealed that the 18-year-old died due to complications from routine surgery.
Although none of the official statements mentioned the complication which caused his death. However, Bishop Blanchet High School student Liam Simon claimed that Robbie passed away after the anesthesia from a routine shoulder surgery went to his brain. Other tweets also mention a terrible reaction to anesthesia.
Local high school students and football enthusiasts react to the unfortunate demise of Robbie Roper
Since Robbie Roper’s family announced his tragic demise, several tweets offering condolences for the loss of the 18-year-old quarterback rushed in. Roswell High School Principal Robert Shaw released multiple statements on Twitter, where he shared his memories of Robbie encouraging his teammates and being respected by many owing to his demeanor.
Multiple faculty and administration personnel at Roswell High School, including Principal Shaw and Robbie's coach Chris Prewett, changed their social-media profile picture to number 5. The '5' with the high school's football team's theme colors pays tribute to Roper's jersey number.
Meanwhile, NFL team Atlanta Falcons also showcased their tribute to the late high school senior quarterback. In a tweet, they paid tribute to Robbie by labeling him as a part of their 'football family' and stressed his impact on the Rosswell community.
Several football coaches and competing high school team members also took to Twitter to share their condolences for the late 18-year-old, Robbie. Prior to news of his passing, the local community tweeted their prayers for the young quarterback's survival.
