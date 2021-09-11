NFL Rumors: Why hasn't an NFL team signed WR John Brown?

Wide receiver John Brown has seven years of NFL experience and has the potential to keep that career going. After four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown signed with the Buffalo Bills, where he played for three seasons up until after the 2020 season.

Brown signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in March and was surprisingly released when the team made the 53-man roster cuts. As a veteran wide receiver, John Brown would have brought a lot to the Raiders offense that seems to need a "pop" every season.

Now the 31-year-old wide receiver is still a free agent just days before most teams open up Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. So why is John Brown still a free agent when there are plenty of teams that could sign him?

Why is John Brown still a free agent?

There are a few reasons as to why John Brown is still a free agent. The first could be his age. Brown is 31 years of age, and while that isn't necessarily old as a wide receiver, it is older than other available free agents.

Brown spent the last three seasons with Josh Allen as his quarterback. He has had two seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards, once in 2015 with the Arizona Cardinals and the second in 2019 with the Bills.

In 2020, Brown did see a decrease in production with just 458 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a Bills offense that had Stefon Diggs as WR1. Brown is still a very versatile wide receiver with plenty of football ahead of him.

"John Brown is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL."



What Stefon Diggs said about our win over the Jets: https://t.co/JnjbjJZSGl pic.twitter.com/v6s3PLX4v9 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 14, 2020

There are teams that currently need him, most recently the Dallas Cowboys, who lost wide receiver Michael Gallup last night and he is expected to be out at least three weeks. The Cowboys could make the decision to sign John Brown for at least the time being. They have a stacked wide receiver core and adding Brown would add depth.

Age and the second worst season of his career to date could be the main reasons as to why John Brown hasn't been signed yet. Brown was also diagnosed with the Sickle Cell Trait in 2016 but has proven over the last few years that it doesn't affect his ability to play and that NFL front offices shouldn't be concerned either.

Also Read

However, considering the unfortunate increase in injuries to players across the National Football League, there should be an opportunity for Brown in the 2021 NFL season.

Edited by Henno van Deventer