NFL Trade Rumors: Why WR John Brown would be perfect for the New England Patriots 

The New England Patriots will start a new chapter in Week 1 when quarterback Mac Jones makes his NFL debut. Jones beat out Cam Newton for the starting job this preseason. But he will have big shoes to fill and expectations to meet after the dynasty Tom Brady has created in New England.

The Patriots weren't afraid to spend money during free agency this offseason. Signing Jonnu Smith, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor to help in the passing game was a necessity, especially when as they were starting a pocket passer like Mac Jones.

The wide receiving core has seen some issues with injuries this preseason. Henry had a shoulder injury, but should be ready for this weekend. Agholor has an ankle injury, and Smith has also missed some time during training camp and preseason, but he should be ready too.

Adding another wide receiver to ensure Mac Jones has all the offensive weapons he needs to be successful in his rookie season should be a top priority for the New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots should consider John Brown as a WR option

John Brown has been in the NFL since 2017 ,and has over 4,700 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns, and an impressive career average of 14.8 yards per catch in his career.

Brown spent the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons with AFC East division team Buffalo Bills. In his first season with the team, he had over 1,000 receiving yards, and was one of the top receivers. But that was hindered last season after the arrival of Stefon Diggs.

In March, Brown signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he was released when the team announced their 53-man roster cuts last week. That doesn't make much sensem considering what John Brown can bring to the table as a wide receiver.

John Brown would be the perfect addition to the New England Patriots' offense. With Mac Jones having a big arm and being a pocket passer, Brown would be a downfield option, as he would help elevate the Patriots' passing game with his speed and catching.

For rookie quarterback Mac Jones to be successful, he will need to have every offensive weapon at his disposal so that he has the option to move the ball downfield. As a starter at Alabama, Mac Jones led the Crimson Tide to a national championship last season because of the plethora of offensive weapons that he had to work with.

