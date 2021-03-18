NFL: How does adding John Brown help the Raiders?

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Brown will join a talented receiving crop that includes Henry Ruggs III, Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow. John Brown will don the black and silver in 2021 and will attempt to establish a strong connection with Raiders QB Derek Carr over the offseason so the squad is ready to go when the next NFL season begins.

John Brown was released by the Buffalo Bills earlier in the offseason. Brown was electric for the Bills in the past, but injuries hampered his production last season and the Bills ultimately decided that his production did not justify his price tag. John Brown has been in the league since 2014 when he was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL: Will John Brown come good for the Raiders?

John Brown is a respected receiver and for good reason, as he has 4,748 yards and 31 career touchdowns with 320 receptions. Brown has a knack for finding the endzone, regardless of who the quarterback is, but he'll be joining forces with the capable Derek Carr, the best quarterback the Raiders have put on the field in several years.

John Brown will add an element of playmaking ability that the Raiders have been sorely lacking. The team only scored 8 more passing touchdowns than rushing touchdowns in 2020, as receivers were often unable to break away for lengthy touchdowns, leading the team to have to turn to the running game. Brown provides a vertical threat to defenses that will take the top off of coverages. Not only does it only allow other receivers to run more freely, but it should also get defenders out of the box, leaving opportunities for large gains on inside zone runs.

The Raiders are situated in the AFC West with the elite Kansas City Chiefs, so the signing of John Brown comes as no surprise for an offense that needs to be able to keep up in potential shootouts. The Raiders will look to use John Brown and those around him to build on their 8-8 season as they attempt to get back to the NFL playoffs.