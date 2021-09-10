NFL Rumors: Washington Football Team should consider John Brown and Golden Tate to replace Curtis Samuel

Fate handed the Washington Football Team a significant injury blow as wide receiver Curtis Samuel had to be placed onto injured reserve. Samuel was a big free-agent pickup in the offseason for the Football Team. After impressing in Carolina, the Washington Football Team hoped Samuel would turbo-charge their passing attack.

WFT is placing WR Curtis Samuel on IR later today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2021

Head coach Ron Rivera's team must now scramble to find a replacement for the roster. Terry McLaurin is the undisputed number one wideout, but Washington needs to create depth in their receiver stocks.

The two pass-catchers that the Football Team might consider signing are John Brown and Golden Tate. Both players have plenty of NFL experience, which could provide some respite for the offense.

Why John Brown and Golden Tate would be a good fit for the Washington Football Team

John Brown is an aggressive receiver who is not old. At 31-years-old, Brown has at least another season of football within him. Brown's most recent seasons took place in Baltimore.

Given the nature of the Ravens' offense, Brown did not feature too much in the passing game. However, he demonstrated an ability to play a part in the running game. The Washington Football Team's offensive coordinator, Scott Turner, will desire to develop the passing game. But Ron Rivera wants to run the ball.

Ron Rivera hopes his team dominates physically. Antonio Gibson is a bell-cow running back. Gibson is critical for the Washington Football Team to develop a mean streak on offense. Signing Brown would provide them with a valuable asset in run blocking. It'd also open the running playbook. They could run more outside zone and stretch concepts behind wide receivers rather than staying one-dimensional.

From potential to production



Antonio Gibson burst onto the scene in 2020, and he's just getting started 💯 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 5, 2021

Golden Tate is a veteran pass-catcher who can bring a nasty, gutsy attitude to the Washington Football Team's offense. Tate still has enough juice to beat defensive backs over the first five yards, and he can find space in shallow zones in the defense.

Tate would be a good piece, especially in the slot. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick requires an innovative safety valve that he can use in difficult situations.

Tate also provides a championship-winning pedigree to a young locker room desperate to establish a culture. Both choices are intriguing, and the Washington Football Team must analyze and decide the best move. They need depth to beef up their wideout room, and signing either player on a cheap deal can't hurt.

