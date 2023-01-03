How did Robin Roberts and Amber Laign meet? Relationship explored as GMA host reveals 2023 marriage plans

American broadcaster Robin Roberts revealed her plans to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Amber Laign, this year.

While in conversation with motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein on January 2, the 62-year-old personality revealed on Good Morning America that she was "hesitating" as she had not revealed the news yet.

She said:

"I'm saying 'yes' to marriage. We're getting married this year."

She continued stating that the duo had to put off their wedding in the past as Laign became ill after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said:

"It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but … it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign met on a blind date

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign first crossed paths in 2005 when they met on a blind date set up by their mutual friends.

They were privately dating until 2013 when Roberts came out as gay via a Facebook post. The Good Morning America host shared a picture of herself playing with a dog and thanked her family and friends for supporting her while she recovered from a bone marrow transplant.

She said:

"I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life. I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together."

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, Roberts revealed why she did not talk about Amber publicly even though they have been together since 2005.

She stated:

“Not everybody wants to be in the spotlight. She’s very very supportive, she’s been right there beside me every step of the way.”

Amber Laign is a massage therapist and the co-founder of the women's healthcare products brand, Plant Juice Oils. Robin Roberts and Amber reside in two homes, the host's luxurious Manhattan apartment close to her GMA studio, and a Connecticut residence, where they live when Roberts is not shooting for the show.

In 2020, Amber, whose Instagram account is private, took to the platform and shared a post recalling the first time the duo met in 2005. As per Hello Magazine, she said:

"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel... twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

Both Amber and Robin are cancer survivors. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later became a caregiver to her partner Amber.

In 2021, Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer as well, and in early 2022, Robin made the announcement online. On October 24, 2022, Robin Roberts posted a video thanking fans for their wishes for Laign's recovery.

She said:

"We just want to say thank you for the continued prayers, and we send them back to you tenfold. Have a blessed day."

Robin Roberts also added a message for those who were struggling with their health.

Poll : 0 votes