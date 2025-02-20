How are Ron Howard and Don Knotts related? Oscar winner reveals fascinating association with former co-star

Well-known film director Ron Howard recently opened up about his relationship with actor Don Knotts. Notably, the duo are distant cousins and the details were disclosed by Ron through an Instagram post on February 15, 2025, accompanied by a throwback photo.

The picture was captured many years ago when Ron was joined by Knotts and Andy Griffith on the set of a film he was working on, titled Ransom. The caption reads:

"A fun photo of the day in '97 when #AndyGriffith and #DonKnotts surprised me with a visit to the set of #Ransom in #Queens. It was recently confirmed that Don and I were actually distant cousins!"

Ransom was an action-thriller film helmed by Ron Howard. He appeared alongside Knotts on The Andy Griffith Show during the '60s. Andy was seen as Sheriff Andy Taylor on the show while Knotts portrayed Deputy Barney Fife. Howard appeared as the latter's son Opie at the age of 5, as per a report by The News International.

While Knotts passed away back in 2006, Andy died around six years later. Apart from The Andy Griffith Show, the trio joined each other for another time in a television film titled Return to Mayberry, where Ron reprised his role as Opie. Barney was also spotted running for sheriff until he decided that Andy Taylor, played by Griffith, should get the position.

In an interview with People magazine in 1986, Ron Howard opened up about his experience of working with Griffith by saying that the late comedian was a "wonderful uncle" and continued:

"He created an atmosphere of hard work and fun that I try to bring to my movies."

Ron Howard has previously addressed his experience of working on The Andy Griffith Show on various occasions

The Duncan, Oklahoma native's acting career dates back to when he was around 18 months old, as per his biography on Britannica. As mentioned, he was 5 when he became a part of The Andy Griffith Show.

Ron Howard appeared for an interview with Conan O'Brien last year, revealing that Andy Griffith used to plan certain scenes with Don Knotts for his show when a few episodes were not up to the mark. Howard said that he was lucky to have been raised in a situation where he witnessed actors actively participating on set and making suggestions.

"Andy used to kill jokes if they were too bored. He just kept saying, 'The South is plenty funny on its own.'"

Furthermore, Ron recalled the impact of Andy on his life while speaking at the Mount Airy Mayberry Days Celebration in 2023. Ron Howard said that it is hard to address the role of Andy in his life and work over the years. He further stated:

"The balance that he sustained between focused, creative effort and this overt, playful enjoyment that he got out of working hard with people that he liked, doing a show he loved, was something that I hope I'll always remember and emulate."

Ron said that Andy always believed that the public should laugh with the person who is trying to make them laugh. He mentioned that Andy always made him feel comfortable while working on the set so that he could understand everything, including "the value of originality, the discipline of form and the bursts of individual inspiration" that help create the best moments.

Ron Howard's last film as a director was the survival thriller, Eden, which came out back in 2024. It featured many popular faces among the lead cast members, including Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, and Sydney Sweeney.

