Tony Slattery's health issues explored as beloved Whose Line is it Anyway comedian dies aged 65

Tony Slattery, a well-known actor and comedian, has died from a heart attack at 65, his partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson, confirmed on Tuesday, January 14.

"It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening," Hutchinson told BBC.

Tony was famous for being a part of shows such as Whose Line Is It Anyway? and That's Love. He also hosted a game show titled Trivial Pursuit.

According to Sky News, Tony Slattery started a podcast called Rambling Club in October 2024. He was also the president of the popular Cambridge Footlights improvisation group at the University of Cambridge many years ago. He even had a successful career in theater, where he was featured in musicals like Me and My Girl.

Netizens also expressed grief on social media platforms, recalling Tony's flawless work on various projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony developed an interest in theater while attending Cambridge University and became involved in television during the '80s.

Tony Slattery participated in a game show called Cluedo and appeared on TV shows like That's Love, The Music Game, and Saturday Night at the Movies. He also appeared in films like The Crying Game and Peter's Friends.

A report by The Guardian in 2019 stated that he had four more siblings and that he was an athlete who once represented England in under-15 judo. In an interview with the outlet, Tony recalled that despite being from a different background, he met a "spectrum of people" at Cambridge University, which helped him to enjoy a lot at the campus.

Tony Slattery battled with addiction and bipolar disorder over the years

The Willesden, Middlesex native accumulated a huge fanbase with his work on films and television. But outside of that, he struggled with many health problems like bipolar disorder and addiction to drugs. He confirmed the same while speaking to reporters in 2019, as per Daily Mail.

According to GQ Magazine, Tony Slattery had a breakdown in the '90s, due to which he started consuming a few grams of cocaine and vodka every day. Furthermore, he locked himself inside the house for most of the days. He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"The manic part of me was not because of the drugs and alcohol. I think it was there already. But the drugs and alcohol certainly ignited it," he told The Guardian in April 2019.

He disclosed that the addiction emerged out of frustration, which was linked to an incident that happened many years ago. He clarified that the incident was not associated with his family but was linked to a priest who had done something with him when he was around 8 years old.

In 2020, Tony Slattery spoke to Radio Times and said he could not trust anyone anymore, which caused him financial problems. He said he enjoyed working a lot, but it also negatively impacted his life.

"The overwork, no holidays, no taking a break, eventually a snap, you try to replace it with something. In my case, it was cocaine. Then the booze came along, then the depression set in," he said.

Addressing his experience with bipolar disorder, Slattery said that it is similar to autism and leads to isolation, where an individual's relationships suffer since they are not ready to answer anyone.

Apart from that, Tony also had paranoia, where he believed that someone was keeping a watch on him, as per Daily Mail. In an interview with the Sunday Mirror in April 2019, he addressed his battle with bipolar disorder by saying:

"I could write you a book on bipolarity. It’s one of those hidden things, it’s complicated. That’s not to say, ‘Oh god, aren’t I special.' So many people have it – the spectrum is enormous. But it hugely helps to talk about it – to get it out, discuss it."

Mark Michael Hutchinson is the only survivor of Tony Slattery.

