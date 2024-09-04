"The name is fire it actually works"- Internet reacts as the Hawk Tuah girl launches her own podcast, 'Talk Tuah' 

The social media sensation, the Hawk Tuah Girl, is set to host her own podcast, Talk Tuah, as part of the Betr banner. The weekly podcast will showcase Haliey Welch interviewing multiple guests, some of who are confirmed to appear on her show including Whitney Cummings, Josh Richards, and Jake Paul.

The first episode of Talk Tuah is expected to debut on September 10, 2024, on social, digital, and audio platforms. The podcast show will be part of YouTuber Jake Paul and Joey Levy’s Betr Media family, which includes other shows like BS w/ Jake Paul, Twin Talk With Hanna and Haley Cavinder, Bo Nickal’s Nickals and Dimes, Adam Tabatchnick and Jack Parodi’s Caps Off.

Talk Tuah will reportedly introduce Welch’s “fresh and dynamic voice,” which will showcase her comedic prowess and Southern charm.

A trailer for the podcast included footage of her recording her podcast and riding a jet ski. She also said in the video, “Y’all really thought I was done? I’m just getting started, baby.” The Hawk Tuah Girl also added:

“I realized that everybody is entitled to their opinion, well know, it’s my time to talk. Check out my podcast every week, ‘Talk Tuah,’ where I’m sitting down with the coolest guests and having actual conversations with them.”

Internet users were pleased to see the Hawk Tuah Girl dabble in new projects. One netizen commented:

Several fans flooded Welch’s Instagram comment section with supportive messages.

New episodes from the Hawk Tuah girl's podcast will drop every Tuesday. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

The podcast announcement comes after Haliey Welch kept herself busy with the paid club, podcast, and concert appearances. She also trademarked her signature phrase for multiple businesses, including hot sauces, sports, casino gaming, and clothing merchandise.

How did Haliey Welch go viral? Details explored as the Hawk Tuah Girl launches her own podcast

Haliey Welch became social media’s favorite entertainer after her street interview with Tim & Dee TV. This summer, Welch was asked what was the best way to make a man excited in the bedroom, to which Welch responded by saying her signature Hawk Tuah phrase.

The 21-year-old has since been signed to the management company The Penthouse. The founder of the organization, Jonnie Forster, revealed to THR in a July 13 report that Welch had numerous opportunities aligned for her and that she had to turn down numerous opportunities, including roles in movies and also a spot on American Idol.

Meanwhile, Betr Media’s head of media, Mike Denevi, said in a press statement that they were excited to collaborate with the “bona fide superstar” for the upcoming podcast. They also said:

“Her charisma, unique perspective and innate connection with her audience make her the perfect fit for our platform.”

Fans now await for the first episode to be released on September 10, 2024.

