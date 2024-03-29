Im Si-wan and Park Gyu-young in talks to star in the action thriller Kill Boksoon's spin-off film Mantis, agency responds

Im Si-wan and Park Gyu-young are reportedly in talks of joining the upcoming thriller film Mantis, which is a spin-off of Kill Boksoon. On Friday, March 29, iMBC Entertainment reported that the actors are in discussion of joining the film as the main cast members.

The legendary killer Mantis will be played by the Summer Strike actor, raising anticipation with a transition into this action thriller genre. Following the reports, his agency, Plum A&C, responded to the actor’s decision to join the cast, saying that nothing has been decided yet.

The agency told Joy News,

"It is still in the review stage".

Park Gyu-young’s agency, Saram Entertainment stated:

“Nothing has been decided.”

On March 29, there were reports that Im Si-wan and the Celebrity actress Park Gyu-young had been offered the roles in the Kill Boksoon spin-off film Mantis.

Mantis is a spin-off drama focusing on a particular killer from the Netflix film Kill Boksoon, widely known for his assassinations. The character was introduced in the film through his stage name, Mantis, in the dialogues of Cha Min-kyu (played by actor Sol Kyung-gu) and Cha Min-hee (played by Esom).

The film is gaining attention from netizens for its production team as it was created by director Byun Sung-hyun, known for his films such as Kingmaker, The Merciless, and more.

Mantis is set to be helmed by Byun Sung-hyun’s former assistant director, Lee Tae-sung. Although the film's main cast has not been confirmed yet, it has created much excitement among fans and netizens.

Im Si-wan has been allegedly offered the role of Mantis, the infamous killer. Not much has been revealed about Park Gyu-young’s character in the film. It was also reported that the film will be released on Netflix, about which an official from the OTT platform told Xports:

“Mantis' is one of several works we are reviewing in the process of finding a good one. Nothing has been decided yet."

Im Si-wan and Park Gyu-young's recent K-dramas

The Misaeng actor, Im Si-wan, previously appeared in the K-drama Boyhood, a teenage comedy-drama portraying the story of a boy in the late 1980s who witnesses a transformation in himself after changing schools. Meanwhile, Park Gyu-young showcased her soft side in the rom-com K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog, featuring Cha Eun-woo.

Last year, Park Gyu-young and Im Si-wan were confirmed as the main cast members of season two of the hit Netflix drama Squid Game.

As expectations rise, fans wonder if the two will appear in the Kill Boksoon spin-off Mantis together following Squid Game 2. Kill Boksoon, starring Jeon Do-yeon, Lee Som, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Yeon is available to stream on Netflix.