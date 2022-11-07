How did Sienna Noordermeer get injured? Netizens pray for recovery following Nebraska volleyball game 

Netizens have been praying for the speedy recovery of Sienna Noordermeer after the Nebraska volleyball team beat Northwestern in five sets on Sunday, November 6, 2022. As the Nebraska team’s lead reached 9-3, a sudden mishap led to a long serious injury timeout. This was when the Northwestern setter Sienna Noodermeer suddenly injured herself.

Sienna was injured when she collided with a hard object while trying to save an errant shot. However, after a few minutes, she was able to sit up but was taken out of the place on a stretcher. Since then, the fans and her team players have been praying for the speedy recovery of the player.

Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork Northwestern & Nebraska volleyball teams gathered together after today’s match to pray for Northwestern’s Sienna Noordermeer who was injured in the 5th Set. Northwestern & Nebraska volleyball teams gathered together after today’s match to pray for Northwestern’s Sienna Noordermeer who was injured in the 5th Set. 🙏 https://t.co/TCXiKSgxV6

"Some things are bigger than a scoreboard": Online supporters shower love and blessings for Sienna Noordermeer’s quick recovery

When volleyball fans saw Sienna Noordermeer getting injured, they started pouring in their blessings for the player. One of the supporters mentioned how a few things are much bigger than the scoreboard. A supporter from Nebraska said:

“Some things are bigger than a scoreboard. Love and support from Nebraska."

Photo_Ma☮️ @photo_gal55 @BigTenNetwork @Huskervball Many times it’s about more than the game. Praying for a quick and complete recovery for Sienna. @BigTenNetwork @Huskervball Many times it’s about more than the game. Praying for a quick and complete recovery for Sienna. ❤️

Talking about the match, both teams were applauded by coaches and supporters for their great performances. The Northwestern's outside hitter, Temi Thomas-Ailara, consistently targeted the Nebraska blockers early in the match. However, after having 21 kills through three sets, she had just five in the last two.

Moreover, while applauding Temi, Nebraska's coach John Cook said:

“Northwestern played really well. Temi was unbelievable. I told the team before the match if she has a big night, they’re really good. And she had a big night and there was a long time there where we couldn’t do anything. I think that impacted how we played on our side of the net because we’re not used to somebody going off like that.”

Cook also spoke about the mishap with Sienna Noordermeer and added:

“I feel awful for what happened. That was a tough one. I’ve never seen that in all my years of coaching.”

After Sienna's serious injury, junior defensive specialist Grace Reininga was called to the court to finish the match as a setter.

More details about Sienna Noordermeer explored as she recovers from her recent injury

Sienna Noordermeer, born Siran Noordermeer, has played many professional matches throughout her career before she injured herself in the recent match. She has achieved fame with her performances at the 2021 AVCA All-American Best and Brightest First Team, the 2021 All-American Watch List, the 2021 Nike AZ Tournament of Champions All-Tournament, and the 2021 Vegas Durango Classic All-Tournament.

According to Prep Volleyball, the player has been ranked 51st recruit in the 2022 class, given her consistently good performances throughout. At the same time, she has been named among the top 25 CIF players.

Born to Taleen and Jeroen Noordermeer, the player chose the Northwestern team over the University of Oregon, University of Southern California, Nebraska, and UC Berkeley.

As of writing this article, no more updates on her recovery has been made to the public.

