How did Sydney Lotuaco meet her husband Nick outside The Bachelor? Couple’s relationship explored as they get married

The Bachelor alum Sydney Lotuaco recently announced on Instagram that she got married to longtime beau Nick Wehby. They have been dating for over three years and got engaged in December 2021. On Monday, the couple tied the knot in Cape Charles, Virginia, in the presence of friends and family.

Sydney took to Instagram to share her wedding pictures with the caption:

“I’ll never be over it! Prepare to be spammed. Thank you to everyone who made our dream wedding possible!”

After getting rejected by Colton on The Bachelor, the reality TV star tried her luck in love on Bachelor In Paradise. But neither of the shows gave her a partner.

Sydney and Nick met online during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nick Wehby and The Bachelor’s Sydney Lotuaco met in-person after months of online dating

After Sydney Lotuaco failed to find love on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, she didn’t think she’ll connect with someone online.

During the Colton Underwood season, she quit in week 6. On Bachelor in Paradise, she had a brief connection with Mike Johnson, but he ended things, claiming their “connection was just not there whatsoever.”

Nick Wehby and Sydney connected via Instagram and met after months of dating each other online. At the beginning of the 2020 pandemic, the couple first connected.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sydney stated:

“Nick had watched me on The Bachelor and for whatever reason took a liking to me. We [started] talking back and forth via Instagram, then texting, and eventually FaceTimed for 3 months before ever meeting in person.”

In August 2020, the two met in person. Sydney later agreed to move in with him, and the next year in December, the two were engaged.

The Bachelor alum said:

"We built an amazing connection just over the phone. I got to really know him as a person on so many levels. It was almost like the Bachelor bubble except without cameras and the other suitors. I saw what an amazing man he is from the way he cares for his family and all that he has overcome.”

She continued:

“I always knew I would be one and done and was waiting for the right person. Nick was my first and only boyfriend and is now my fiancé and will eventually be my husband. He was very much worth the wait!”

On her Instagram, Sydney shared a few posts where she mentioned that her mother’s wedding dress was part of her ceremony as well. For one of the wedding events, Sydney redesigned her mom’s wedding gown into a beautiful short dress.

Who is Sydney’s husband Nick Wehby?

Nick Wehby hails from Hamilton, Ohio, United States. The University of Indianapolis graduate is in sales and marketing.

According to his LinkedIn page, he has been working at Kaivac, Inc. for the past eight years. He started as Territory Sales Manager in 2015 and now works as the Key Account Director at the company.

Going by his Instagram captions, he seems witty. In his wedding post, he wrote:

“I actually don’t know what to say. I’d love to come up with something funny to say but I’m at a loss. Thank you to everyone who made the journey, and even those who couldn’t, we still felt you.”

The newlywed’s social media is flooded with congratulatory comments. Interestingly, Sydney's was not the only Bachelor wedding to happen this month, as her ex Colton also tied the knot on May 13.

