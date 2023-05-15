The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood and Jordan C Brown recently said their “I Dos” to one another after being engaged for a little more than a year. The couple were engaged in February 2022.

Colton Underwood appeared in all the installments of the franchise, namely The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and BiP, before he came out in 2021 during a Good Morning America interview. Jordan C Brown is a political strategist whose has worked in this field for nearly 20 years now. As per Married Celeb, his estimated net worth is reported to be somewhere around $9 to $10 million.

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood’s husband, Jordan C Brown, started his career as a field organizer

As mentioned earlier, The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood and Jordan C Brown, a political strategist and the founder of One Blue Hill, recently tied the knot. The two have been together since 2021 and were engaged in the beginning of last year.

Jordan C Brown is a graduate of Stanford University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and English. While he has worked with several politicians over the years, he started his career as a field organizer in Portland, Oregon, for John Kerry’s presidential campaign, which was followed by him working as a director of policy and public affairs at the Cancer Schmancer Movement from 2007 to 2010.

Brown worked as a senior director of Visioneering for the X PRIZE Foundation. The organization creates and manages large-scale, high-profile, and incentivized prize competitions that stimulate investment in research and development.

He then went on to work as a Vice President of social impact for SB Projects, LLC after starting JCB Consulting in 2010, which was in business for almost a decade. He is currently the founder of One Blue Hill, a boutique political strategy agency that works with clients in the fields of entertainment, technology, finance, and media to “achieve innovative advocacy and philanthropy goals.

In the past, he was also a part of presidential campaigns for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Aside from them, he also worked with Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi Eric Garcetti, and others in 2016. As such, it can be assumed that he earned majority of his earnings from working in the political field.

Jordan and Colton were first seen together as a couple in Hawaii

Colton and Jordan started dating sometime in 2021. They were first spotted as a couple in September 2021 during a vacation in Hawaii. The following month, The Bachelor alum Underwood admitted to being in love during an interview with the New York Times. He told People Magazine in December:

"I wasn’t really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love. After the Bachelor, I learned the boundaries and healthiness of having a private relationship. Everybody went through my breakup [with Cassie Randolph] and the ups and downs of my dating life. It's nice for me to have something for myself."

The two bought their first house together in January 2022 and, a month later, announced their engagement. In March 2022, they expanded their family by adopting a dog named Scout.

The two recently tied the knot in a three-day-long celebration in front of 200 guests in Napa Valley on Saturday, 13 May 2023. Colton spoke to People about the wedding and said they had a disco-themed pool party.

The Bachelor wrapped up season 27 earlier this year which saw Zach Shallcross as the main cast member. Episodes of the same are available on ABC.

