When did Colton Underwood get engaged? Reality TV star reacts to ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s presence in The Bachelor finale

The Bachelor season 26 finale welcomed multiple Bachelor Nation alums, including Colton Underwood’s ex-girlfriend and season 23 participant Cassie Randolph.

Underwood was season 23’s bachelor who dated Randolph for a long time, but they later went through an ugly breakup. After parting ways with Randolph, the reality TV star came out publicly on Good Morning America. Underwood’s coming out journey was featured in Netflix’s Coming Out Colton.

Although both he and Randolph have moved on with their lives, producers of The Bachelor still gave a heads up to Underwood, mentioning that his ex-girlfriend would be present in the season 26 finale.

In an episode of iHeartRadio’s Almost Famous podcast, Ben Higgins and Ashley Laconetti asked Underwood whether he was aware of Randolph’s presence in the latest season finale.

In response, Colton Underwood said:

“I did know that she was going on. One of the producers texted me just to give me a heads-up, which, I mean, obviously, they don’t even owe me that at this point. But I did appreciate that."

He continued:

"Whatever she needs to say, like, I’ve always from the very beginning [said] whatever she has to say or vent or do, I obviously have no control over that. It’s whatever she feels like she needs to do.”

Randolph appeared in the first part of The Bachelor finale that aired on Monday. She told host Jesse Palmer that she was having “deja-vu” on the show.

Underwood recently got engaged to Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood told People that he recently got engaged to boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after his birthday in January. They have been dating for over a year.

He said:

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature.”

He continued:

"Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Earlier, the 30-year-old made headlines when his Netflix show was released. In it, he confessed that he decided to face the truth about his gender identity after Randolph filed a restraining order against him. Underwood was accused of stalking and putting a GPS tracker on her car post their break-up.

