How did The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star David McCallum die? Cause of death and more explored

David McCallum, the actor who immortalized Illya Kuryakin of The Man from U.N.C.L.E., died on Monday, September 25, 2023. The show, which aired in the 1960s, had made him a household name. The actor was 90 years old and reportedly died of natural causes. He had his family near him at the time of his death in New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The talented Scottish actor played a pathologist more recently in the crime thriller series NCIS on CBS TV. CBS was the first to declare the news through an obituary statement on various media platforms. Besides The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS, he was a huge draw in other projects such as A Night to Remember, The Great Escape, Perry Mason, and The Greatest Story Ever Told.

David McCallum is survived by his wife, former model Katherine Carpenter, his children from both his marriages and his eight grandchildren. Besides CBS, his son Peter and executive producers of NCIS have issued statements on his death.

90-year-old David McCallum died peacefully

As the hospital let out, David McCallum died peacefully, surrounded by his family. The actor had been handling age-related health problems, including a previous heart attack. His son, Peter, has issued a statement saying that the star was a family man and would look for opportunities to connect with his grandchildren.

Moreover, David McCallum was a Renaissance man who was interested in culture as well as science. The brilliant actor is known for diligently working for his roles, such as spending time in the Los Angeles Coroner’s office to learn about autopsies for the role of Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, the pathologist in NCIS. He became a forensic expert and became a technical advisor for the show.

He rose to fame for his spy thriller, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., which debuted in 1964, with the role of Russian sidekick to the lead agent Robert Vaughn’s Napolean Solo. The show made it to the top of the charts and even prompted a line of toys. The popular actor was pestered by fans on the streets and through the mail and was given the loving moniker “The Blonde Beatle” for his haircut.

He managed to play each of his characters perfectly. His Illya Kuryakin was an enigma for the viewers, adding to the charm. In a 1998 interview with the New York Times, David said,

“The whole idea was that you knew nothing about him; gay or straight or married, who knew? I suppose it was effective.”

Who was David McCallum?

Born to musician parents in Glasgow in 1933, David Keith McCallum moved to London at the age of three. His father, David Sr, was a violinist for the Royal Philharmonic and London Philharmonic, while his mother was a cello player. After unsuccessfully trying his hand on the musical instrument oboe, McCallum turned to theatre.

After serving in the Military Service, David McCallum joined television and movies. His first successful assignment came in 1957, Robbery Under Arms with Jill Ireland, whom he married the same year. They had three sons in their ten-year marriage. In 1967, they separated, and David married Katherine soon. They have a son and a daughter together.