Who was David McCallum married to? All about his wife and kids as NCIS star dies aged 90 

British actor David McCallum tragically passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, in New York. The 90-year-old actor was popular for his role as a secret agent in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. He was also known for playing the role of a pathologist in NCIS. The family stated that McCallum passed away due to natural causes.

During his last days, he was reportedly admitted to the New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he ultimately passed away, as confirmed by CBS in a statement. The statement read:

"David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away.”

Born in Glasgow on September 19, 1933, David passed away just a week after his 90th birthday. David was married to Katherine Carpenter, an actress and model. The couple got married in New York on September 16, 1967, and were together for 56 years before the NCIS actor passed away.

Before marrying Katherine, David McCallum was married to British actor Jill Ireland

As mentioned before, David and Katherine married in 1967.

Before this, the actor was married to Jill Ireland from 1957 to 1967. The couple had three sons together, Paul, Valentine and Jason. However, as per Nicki Swift, Ireland eventually separated from David and got married to actor Charles Bronson.

Trigger warning: Mentions of death by suicide.

Their son, Jason, was adopted by David and Ireland when he was an infant, struggled with drug addiction, and ultimately took his life in 1989. Reportedly, he was alone with his girlfriend at home, and family members discovered him dead when they entered. At the time, David stated:

“My abiding regret is that I wasn't there for him during the time leading up to his death. You never come to terms with the death of a child. The pain is very real, but it’s like an ache that turns into anger.”

Thereafter, David welcomed his son and daughter, Peter and Sophie with Katherine. Hence, David had five children, four sons and a daughter.

Valentine is a guitar player and is also a part of the faux country band, Jackshit.

Paul, meanwhile, is a studio photographer. Sophie had a podcast with her dad, where she talked about self-love, family relationships and life experiences with David McCallum.

Apart from being a father to five kids, McCallum was also a grandfather to six children. Furthermore, David McCallum and his wife, Katherine actively supported the United States Marine Corps, as Katherine’s father was a Marine.

David McCallum was known for his hit TV shows and movies like One of Our Spies is Missing, Three Bites of the Apple, The Helicopter Spies and The Kingfisher Caper.