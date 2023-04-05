3 things to know about Chris Pratt X Katherine Schwarzenegger's relationship as Super Mario Bros. actor recalls first meeting

Chris Pratt is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in which he will voice the titular character. The popular star is married to American author Katherine Schwarzenegger and the two tied the knot in June 2019. The 43-year-old Marvel Cinematic Universe actor recently appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he opened up about his relationship with his wife.

Pratt revealed that he was at a low point in his life when he met his future wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of veteran actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two immediately felt a connection and their relationship turned Pratt's life around for the best.

As per Fox News, the actor told Kelly Clarkson:

"There was a moment in my life that I was really struggling and felt really broken,...For me, my own journey of finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, 'Please save me,' and then feeling saved … and then shortly, later meeting, you know, the woman of my dreams and being like, ‘This is, wow, this feels great.’"

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding, kids, and more

1) Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine first met at a church in 2018

Katherine and Chris first met in a church in the spring of 2018. As revealed by Pratt in the Kelly Clarkson interview, the actor sat in the front row of the church and noticed his future wife Katherine for the very first time. He spoke about the importance of having faith as he told the host about the first time he met Katherine.

Pratt said:

"Yeah we did,..We met at a church....It's all about timing,...There's a perfect plan out there for you, and I think you just gotta have to have faith...The minute you have faith, it falls into place."

The actor further described how he felt when he first saw Katherine. He said:

"You kind of don't want to be like, 'Whoa, who's that?' at church,...But I was kind of sneaking some glances, and I'm wondering, 'Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I'm broken; help me. But who's that?' So we kind of hit it off. We didn't start dating right away, but we met there and then later on, ended up going out."

2) The two got married on June 8, 2019, a year after Pratt's divorce from former wife Anna Faris

Chris Pratt was previously in an eight-year-long marriage to former wife and actress Anna Faris. The couple separated in 2017 and their divorce was finalized a year later in 2018, the same year Christ met Katherine. Anna and Chris have a son together named Jack and share custody of the 10-year-old.

Katherine and Chris got engaged in January 2019. The couple then went on to get married in a beautiful ceremony in Montecito, California, on June 8, 2019. Reportedly, they took their vows before approximately 60 wedding guests, including those close to them, at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, the writer of the popular book, Gift of Forgiveness, spoke about her husband Chris Pratt in an interview with Us Weekly and said:

"When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that’s the greatest gift ever. I’ve always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have."

3) Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have two daughters together

The happily married couple shares two "beautiful" daughters together. Their first daughter is 2 years old and named Lyla, and their younger daughter, Eloise is just 8 months old. While talking about their daughters, Chris Pratt told Kelly Clarkson:

"I met Katherine, now it’s been five, maybe six years ago, and God has a fast-forward button. When it's right — boom,...You get hit. You fall in love. You get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family, and it feels really great."

The couple currently lives with their two daughters in a beautiful family mansion in Pacific Palisades.

Poll : 0 votes