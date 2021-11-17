How did Theuns Jordaan die? Cause of death explored as South African singer passes away at 50

Popular singer and songwriter Theuns Jordaan recently passed away on November 17 at the age of 50. His spokesperson confirmed the news. Jordaan was well-known for his hit songs and very emotive bass voice.

In an interview with Channel 24, singer Jacques Du Plessis spoke about his relationship with Theuns Jordaan and the moments they spent together.

Plessis, who toured with Theuns for 11 years, said that the late singer was true and open, and to get to know him, people just had to listen to his songs. He added that Theuns was his boss, mentor and one of his best friends, and they spent a lot of time together on the road. Plessis also mentioned that it was a pleasure for him to have toured with someone like Theuns.

Jacques Du Plessis stated that Theuns Jordaan was the most soft-hearted and genuine person he ever knew, whose eyes and ears were always open. The best advice he gave Plessis was to stay humble and remember that what they are doing is a gift.

Theuns Jordaan’s cause of death explored

The well-known artist was diagnosed with leukemia back in September 2020 and blood tests confirmed he had acute myeloid leukemia. It is a kind of cancer which begins in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow.

Jordaan’s friend, Jacques Du Plessis, said that the singer’s life went through certain ups and downs and they were praying for his quick recovery. Plessis also said that Jordaan fought a long emotional battle and only he knew what he was going through.

Theuns Jordaan’s family and friends, as well as his fans, are currently mourning his death. The public also paid tribute to the artist on social media as soon as the news broke.

About Theuns Jordaan in brief

Born on January 10, 1971, Theuns Jordaan was a South African singer and songwriter. He studied industrial psychology at the University of Stellenbosch and gave his first performance at a local bar, The Terrace, in October 1992.

Jordaan soon began to compose his lyrics, leading to five songs on his debut album, Vreeme Stad. He enrolled in Volskool High School and while he was in ninth standard and matric, he played music and sang for the locals at a restaurant and pub, Trail in.

Theuns worked as an entrepreneur for a year after completing his studies and shifted from Cape Town to Pretoria in 1998. He recorded his debut album in Stellenbosch: Vreeme Stad was released in 2000 and following the release by EMI, it surpassed triple platinum status in 2003.

Theuns Jordaan’s second album, Tjailatyd, was launched at the Aardklop music festival in 2002 and sold more than 150,000 records.

