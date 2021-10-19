How did Trevor Jones die? GoFundMe page raises more than $112,000 as 'Millionaire Matchmaker' star passes away at 34

Millionaire Matchmaker star Trevor Jones recently passed away at the age of 34. One of his family friends mentioned that he died on October 9.

His GoFundMe page remembered him and said that he was a person who left a footprint in the world without trying. It also added that he was sincere, generous, and funny and could make anyone smile, laugh, and feel comfortable.

Trevor Jones is survived by family members, including his wife Cherrie and daughter, Finley.

One of Jones’ family friends mentioned that he passed away due to a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event. It refers to a genetic disorder that makes the connective tissue weak and ruptures the major blood vessels.

About Trevor Jones in brief

Jones was mainly known for his appearance on the ninth season of the reality show, Millionaire Matchmaker. He went on a date with model Stephanie Pratt.

Despite going on a date with Pratt, he tied the knot with someone else. Jones was not very active on social media. Despite that, fans paid tribute to him by sharing his latest Instagram post.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Trevor Jones by his friends and family (Image via DailyMailCeleb/Twitter)

He was a successful entrepreneur apart from being a part of the small screen. Jones later launched a company called Flex Watches. The company was later featured on the CNBC reality show, The Profit, in 2016. Investor Marcus Lemonis then partially acquired Flex Watches.

Towards the end of the episode, Lemonis offered a deal of $400 for 40% of Flex Watches’ equity. After being inspired by his mother’s charity, Trevor Jones launched the company and decided to donate a portion of sales to the charity.

GoFundMe page set up for Trevor Jones

A GoFundMe page was set up for Trevor Jones by his friends and family following his death. The page was formed to offer some help to Jones’ wife, Cherrie, supporting her daughter, Finley.

The page has collected a total amount of $112,894 until now, and Adam Lander is organizing the fundraising appeal.

The page mentions that the two best things Jones did in his life are getting married to his best friend and love, Cherrie, in 2018 and the birth of his daughter, Finley, in 2021.

The public can make their donations by clicking on this link.

