How to unrepost on TikTok? Steps revealed

The TikTok repost feature is the latest addition to a list of features rolled out by the video streaming app in recent times. It allows users to repost TikTok videos they find interesting and share them without re-uploading or remixing them.

Though it is similar to what re-tweets are to Twitter, the reposted videos will not feature on your profile but on your friend's "For You" page. Additionally, the Add Caption option allows you to credit the original creator.

However, there is a chance that you may have accidentally reposted the video since the repost icon is close to other functions in the share menu. If you decide that you have made a mistake and want to rectify it, unreposting a video is pretty simple.

Steps to unrepost on TikTok revealed

TikTok users have wanted a repost feature for a while now. To repost a video, users must tap on the "Share" icon, and a "Repost" option will pop up. Tap on it and all the video information will appear, where you can add a caption before submitting.

If you have changed your mind about reposting a TikTok, or have done it by mistake, unposting is as simple as reposting. TikTok has made it very easy to unpost videos, hence saving you from embarrassment.

Check out these simple steps to unpost a TikTok video:

Tap on the share button on the right side of the video (It looks like an arrow option)

Tap on the "remove repost" button

Confirm to unrepost the video.

That's about it! With three taps, you can rectify your mistakes and go on with your day. Users might have to make a quick decision on unreposting a video since the repost might appear in your friends' "For You" feed almost immediately once you select a repost. So the longer you stay without taking any action, the chances are your friends have already viewed it.

Additionally, if it has been a while since you reposted the video, locating the video and unreposting it might be difficult since it is not saved in your profile. Lastly, users can only repost and unrepost using the share button on the right side of the video.

If you are not a fan of the repost feature altogether and want to steer away from making any embarrassing mistakes, disabling the feature from settings can be a good move.

Follow these simple steps to remove the repost option from TikTok:

Open the TikTok app

Open Profile option

Click on the three lines on the top right corner

Select Settings

Select Privacy

Scroll down to find the Safety option, select it

Find Reposts and disable it.

You can enable reposts whenever you want by following the same steps, but instead of disabling it, toggle it on.

The video streaming app is on a roll when it comes to launching new features to improve the user experience. It recently added the "Invite People to Watch" feature, which allows users to invite people to view their videos. This feature can be used to improve views and engagement rates in your videos.

People can invite their friends on other social media platforms like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook to increase their followers and views.

