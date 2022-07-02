WWE deletes and reposts tweet featuring Logan Paul with Triple H

WWE shared a post on social media announcing the official signing of YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul featuring Triple H. However, the company later deleted and reposted it.

Paul competed in his first WWE match at WrestleMania 38. He teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. While celebrating their victory, The A-Lister shockingly betrayed Logan with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Since then, both men have been involved in a back-and-forth on social media. The boxer recently announced that he had officially signed a multi-year deal with the company, sharing a clip of him meeting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for the signing.

During SmackDown, WWE officially announced the 27-year-old's signing via a tweet, alongside an image of him with The Cerebral Assassin and the interim CEO of the company.

WWE deleted the tweet and reposted it a while later. There is no news on why the original post was removed.

Paul is expected to appear on the July 18th episode of RAW to seemingly respond to The Miz following his betrayal at The Show of Shows. Additionally, it was teased that fans may witness the two clash at SummerSlam, but there has been no confirmation.

Triple H sent Logan Paul a message following his contract signing with WWE

Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) has played a pivotal role in signing and mentoring many superstars in the industry.

Last week, it was reported that he had resumed his role and duties at NXT following a sabbatical due to a health scare in September last year.

The Cerebral Assassin took to Twitter to welcome and congratulate Logan Paul on joining WWE.

"I think it’s safe to say @LoganPaul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a @WWESuperstar. Congratulations and welcome!"

Triple H also played a crucial part in the developmental brand before its transformation to NXT 2.0. With Logan Paul signing with WWE, it will be interesting to see how The Game helps the YouTube sensation fit into the sports entertainment industry

