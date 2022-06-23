"He’s back" - Potential update on Triple H’s WWE status

It sounds like Triple H might be back.

Last summer, prior to the transition to NXT 2.0, Triple H was forced to step away from the black-and-gold brand due to issues with his heart. In his absence, the brand underwent several changes, and it has turned into the product you see today.

But it sounds like The King of Kings might be returning to his throne as John Pollock of POST Wrestling revealed on social media this afternoon that Triple H was in Orlando today and spoke at the WWE Performance Center. There, he reportedly told people that he was back.

"According to multiple sources, Paul Levesque was in Orlando today and spoke at the Performance Center. Of the people I heard from, Levesque stated "he's back" - it is unknown what that entails but that was the wording I was given," John Pollock of POST Wrestling said in a tweet.

Triple H officially retired as an in-ring competitor at WrestleMania 38

While the veteran has done plenty for the NXT brand over the years, it's important to note that he will also go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take back in March, Paul Levesque revealed that due to his heart condition, his in-ring career has come to an end. The Game made his retirement official at WrestleMania 38, where he thanked the WWE Universe and left his boots in the ring.

Hunter's in-ring career might be over, there still is plenty he can do for WWE and the NXT brand going forward.

The information on Hunter right now is minimal, but the WWE Universe is already buzzing about his potential return. Is Paul Levesque back in charge of the brand he helped create? We'll find out soon enough.

