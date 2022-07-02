Logan Paul advertised for upcoming episode of WWE RAW

Logan Paul officially signed a multi-year WWE contract earlier this week. The Miz later responded to the announcement on social media and mocked him.

The famous YouTuber and boxer made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. He teamed up with The Miz and they defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WWE's biggest show of the year. Logan made an impressive debut, but was betrayed by his tag team partner following the victory. The Miz celebrated with the 27-year-old before planting him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

The July 18th episode of WWE RAW will air live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. The official Twitter account of Amalie Arena has announced that Logan will appear on the show and tickets are still available.

How did WWE fans react to Logan Paul being announced for RAW?

The WWE Universe appears to be very excited to see Logan Paul appear once again on WWE television. On this past Monday's episode of RAW, The Miz spoke about Logan and wanted to put the Skull Crushing Finale at WrestleMania 38 behind them. He suggested that the two might team up once again at SummerSlam later this month.

WWE fans reacted to the announcement that Logan will be appearing on an upcoming episode of RAW and many believe that he will reject The Miz's offer and battle the A-Lister at the upcoming premium live event.

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 Logan Paul vs Miz SummerSlam Logan Paul vs Miz SummerSlam

Mark @MarkAEWWWEFan @LoganPaul @WWE Looks like Miz vs. Logan Paul at SummerSlam! Logan is also advertised for Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City and Amalie Arena in Tampa @LoganPaul @WWE Looks like Miz vs. Logan Paul at SummerSlam! Logan is also advertised for Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City and Amalie Arena in Tampa

Donald Lambert @dlambert08 @TheComebackSpot Give us Miz and Logan Paul in a fist fight at Summerslam. @TheComebackSpot Give us Miz and Logan Paul in a fist fight at Summerslam.

Logan posted photographs on Instagram with Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Triple H upon signing with the promotion. Triple H hyped up the signing and complimented the internet sensation. The Game shared a heartfelt message following the signing and noted that the future is bright for Logan in WWE.

