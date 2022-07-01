Former WWE Champion mocks Logan Paul after he signed with the company

The Miz took a shot at Logan Paul following the news of him signing with WWE.

The wrestling community erupted with varying emotions after it was announced that Logan Paul has officially signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. It didn't take long for the social media influencer to taunt his former teammate, who betrayed him during their short stint at WrestleMania 38.

The A-Lister then came up with a response of his own. In a video posted on his Twitter account, he was lip-synching to an audio where he seemingly referred to Paul as "funny and weird."

Check out the video below:

Logan made his first appearance in the company in 2021 when Sami Zayn invited him at ringside at WrestleMania 37. He then appeared in September of the same year as a guest on The KO Show.

In February 2022, it was announced that he is The Miz's tag team partner and will take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After the pair won their tag team match, the former WWE Champion backstabbed his partner at the end of their bout.

The Miz's follow-up response to Logan Paul, WWE Fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming feud

Fans were able to see the chemistry between the two stars during the lead-up to their match in April. After the event's conclusion, the former boxer received praise from fans and personalities alike for his performance and charisma.

Following the news, The Miz had another direct yet simple response to the new WWE signee:

Fans have also expressed their excitement for the eventual clash between the two men. Check out their varying reactions below:

Mark @MarkAEWWWEFan @mikethemiz @LoganPaul This might actually end up being a fun feud! I expect Logan Paul to show up on upcoming episodes of #WWERaw to build it up. It'll be interesting how the crowd at Madison Square Garden reacts!! @mikethemiz @LoganPaul This might actually end up being a fun feud! I expect Logan Paul to show up on upcoming episodes of #WWERaw to build it up. It'll be interesting how the crowd at Madison Square Garden reacts!!

Asim @WrestlingAsim @mikethemiz @LoganPaul BOX HIM BACK TO YOUTUBE MIZ, he can't touch the most must see wwe superstar in history @mikethemiz @LoganPaul BOX HIM BACK TO YOUTUBE MIZ, he can't touch the most must see wwe superstar in history

Arron Bowers @ArronBowers31 @mikethemiz @LoganPaul Give this guy a championship already he is the top star so under used in the WWE. Hardworking gives it all 100% no matter what. Wrestling skill top. Mic work top. @WWE needs to start pushing Miz as a main eventer where he has earned and deserves to be @mikethemiz @LoganPaul Give this guy a championship already he is the top star so under used in the WWE. Hardworking gives it all 100% no matter what. Wrestling skill top. Mic work top. @WWE needs to start pushing Miz as a main eventer where he has earned and deserves to be

With SummerSlam now looming and the damage done is still fresh, fans can only wait and see what happens next as the feud continues to unravel for the upcoming shows.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far