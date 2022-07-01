"Just imagine what he'll do" - 9-time WWE Champion sends a message to Logan Paul after he signs with the company

Triple H has sent a message to Logan Paul after he officially signed with WWE.

The popular YouTuber announced earlier that he is now officially a WWE Superstar. The internet sensation previously teamed up with The Miz at WrestleMania 38, facing the team of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. He took to social media to post photos of himself alongside both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in celebration of the announcement.

Taking to Twitter, The Game further hyped up the news of Paul signing with WWE. He congratulated the part-time pro boxer and welcomed him to the company with a heartfelt message.

"I think it’s safe to say @LoganPaul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a @WWESuperstar. Congratulations and welcome!" wrote Triple H

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

Despite emerging victorious on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Paul was betrayed by the former WWE Champion and has been aiming for revenge ever since.

How did the WWE Universe react to Triple H's tweet for Logan Paul?

It is no secret that Logan Paul's signing has had a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. Some fans are quite excited to see the YouTuber compete inside the squared circle on a regular basis, whereas others have criticized the move.

However, Paul, who has faced boxing icon Floyd Mayweather in the past, is expected to bring a new audience to the professional wrestling industry.

Here are some interesting replies from the WWE Universe after the signing of Logan Paul:

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph__ @TripleH @LoganPaul



Vince McMahon is smart, he knows this will bring mainstream attention to his company .



#LoganPaul #WWE @WWE Logan Paul has exceed expectations everytime he's stepped inside a WWE ring, I'm excited for his future in the company.Vince McMahon is smart, he knows this will bring mainstream attention to his company @TripleH @LoganPaul @WWE Logan Paul has exceed expectations everytime he's stepped inside a WWE ring, I'm excited for his future in the company. Vince McMahon is smart, he knows this will bring mainstream attention to his company 🙌.#LoganPaul #WWE https://t.co/XPfQR7PguM

Josh @JoshAceRPh @TripleH @LoganPaul @WWE Kinda saw this one coming. Huge congrats and although I’m not a fan of the sport, I’ll definately tune in now. Logan is bringing a huge new audience to these sports. First boxing. Now WWE. 🤟 @TripleH @LoganPaul @WWE Kinda saw this one coming. Huge congrats and although I’m not a fan of the sport, I’ll definately tune in now. Logan is bringing a huge new audience to these sports. First boxing. Now WWE. 🤟

Anas22 @Anas22465 @TripleH @LoganPaul @WWE Really enjoyed Logan Paul’s debut match at WM, excited to see him wrestle more in the future @TripleH @LoganPaul @WWE Really enjoyed Logan Paul’s debut match at WM, excited to see him wrestle more in the future 🙌

With SummerSlam 2022 right around the corner, one could expect Paul to feature on the main card of the show.

His former tag team partner, The Miz, recently teased the idea of teaming up with the 27-year-old despite betraying him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Check out The Miz's tweet regarding the same below:

It remains to be seen how the older Paul brother will be booked going forward now that he has officially signed with WWE.

