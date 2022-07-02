WWE SmackDown Results: Asuka attacked; Kevin Owens replaced in MITB ladder match - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (July 1st, 2022)

The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match contestants kicked off SmackDown and stood on top of ladders in the ring.

Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus argued about who would win the match, and they all planned to cash in on Roman Reigns, except for The Master Strategist.

MVP was hyping Omos from the ring, and The Miz made his entrance before saying that he deserved to be in the ladder match.

Ezekiel, Madcap Moss, and Happy Corbin came out and wanted a part in the match as well. Adam Pearce entered and booked a Battle Royal to settle the differences between the stars.

WWE SmackDown Results (July 1st, 2022): Battle Royal

The Battle Royal kicked off during a break on SmackDown, and when we returned, Omos eliminated Ezekiel and Madcap Moss, followed by The Miz. Drew McIntyre faced off with the Giant but was sent down with a headbutt.

Sami was taken down before Rollins eliminated himself in fear of Omos. Riddle came out of the ring and hit an RKO on Seth before eliminating Omos with an armbar from the apron.

After a break on SmackDown, Sami, Drew, Corbin, Riddle, and Sheamus were still in the match, and Corbin got a big chokeslam on Riddle. Riddle hit the Irishman with a Bro to Sleep and a running senton.

Riddle hit the Draping DDT on Sheamus, but his RKO was blocked as the Celtic Warrior eliminated him with a kick. Sheamus connected the Brogue Kick on Drew before receiving a Futureshock DDT.

Sami took the Claymore and was eliminated. Corbin sneaked back into the ring and eliminated Sheamus and McIntyre, claiming the win.

Result: Happy Corbin won the Battle Royal

Grade: B

Happy Corbin and Natalya showed up in backstage interviews. While the former initially was overjoyed with his victory, he was speechless when asked about Pat McAfee's challenge.

On the other hand, The Queen of Harts was determined to win the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank.

The New Day was out next on SmackDown and said that they were dedicated to entertaining the WWE Universe, but last week the Viking Raiders ruined their fun segment with Shanky.

The new and improved Viking Raiders came out and slapped the mic out of Woods' hands before destroying him and Kofi in the ring.

Due to Kevin Owens' injury backstage, Adam Pearce granted Corbin, Moss, The Miz, and Ezekiel one last shot at joining the Money in the Bank ladder match. The four men would compete in a fatal four-way match in the main event to secure the final spot at MITB.

Asuka, Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi on SmackDown

Asuka and Shotzi kicked off the match with Becky Lynch in the commentary. Lacey Evans tagged in, followed by Raquel as they isolated the Empress.

Asuka eventually managed to tag Bliss, who took some shots from Raquel and tagged in Liv shortly after.

Lacey and Shotzi got into a fight, and Morgan took them both out with a dive. Alexa and Asuka took out Raquel at ringside before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Alexa hit some big shots on Raquel before Shotzi came in and took control of the match.

Asuka was back in and got the Ankle Lock on Shotzi before all six women rushed to the ring and hit their finishers one after the other.

Shotzi was the last one in the ring. Liv came in from behind and pinned her following the Oblivion.

Result: Asuka, Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan def. Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi

After the match, Becky rushed to the ring and hit the Manhandle Slam on Asuka, and left.

Grade: B

Backstage, Sonya Deville mentioned that she filed a formal complaint against Adam Pearce and him for booking her in a handicap match last week.

The Usos were next. They were followed by Street Profits for an 'Ask them anything' segment.

The Usos said they were not even worried about losing their titles, while Profits claimed that the Bloodlines' time was about to end.

The two teams switched their promos around, and the Usos imitated Profits and vice versa before SmackDown continued.

Max Dupri was next to introduce his modeling agency, and his first model was Mace, but his name was now pronounced as 'mah-SAY' (spelled ma.cé).

Mansoor was also part of the agency, and he was renamed 'mån.sôör' (pronounced as man-SWAH).

Before the main event, Meghan Morant had a brief interview with Ronda Rousey, where the latter claimed she would make Natalya tap out at Money in the Bank.

The Miz vs. Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss vs. Ezekiel on SmackDown

Ezekiel took control of the match early after Corbin and Miz were sent outside. Moss sent Zeke outside before the heel stars ganged up on him in the ring.

A brawl started outside before Corbin dropped The Miz on the apron and choke-slammed Zeke on the announce desk.

After a break on SmackDown, Corbin got the Deep Six on the Miz for a near fall before Zeke got some big splashes and a spinebuster on Moss.

The Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Zeke, but Corbin broke the pin and hit the End of Days on Elias' younger brother. However, Moss came in and sent Corbin outside before covering Ezekiel to pick up the pinfall win!

Result: Madcap Moss won and will join the Money in the Bank ladder match

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

The SmackDown before Money in the Bank started with a huge Battle Royal. The Usos and Street Profits hyped their upcoming match while Madcap Moss secured his spot in the MITB men's ladder match.

